Kendall Jenner’s latest beauty collaboration is with L’Oréal Paris; see the photos here!

The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner has been a part of many makeup and beauty campaigns over the years. Her latest is with global brand L’Oréal Paris.
Keeping up with Kendall
Kendall Jenner is the first child of mogul Kris Jenner and Olympian Caitlyn Jenner. First introduced to the world on her family’s reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 27 year old has been in the spotlight since 2007.
Jenner has made a name for herself as a model. She is currently signed with The Society Management, a model management company under Elite Models Worldwide and has covered nearly every fashion magazine there is. She has also walked in the Victoria’s Secret runway show as an angel.
Kendall’s passion project is tequila brand 818 which has grown in popularity since its inception in 2021.
She also participates in the Kar-Jenner’s newest reality program: The Kardashians on Hulu, currently airing its 3rd season.
L’Oréal Paris
Kendall Jenner’s newest announcement is that she is a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. L’Oréal the world’s largest cosmetics company and produces hair color, skin care, sun protection, makeup, perfume, and hair care products.
Below are the gorgeous photos from her announcement. As for why they chose Jenner, Delphine Viguier, L’Oréal Paris global brand president says:
Nobody defines Kendall Jenner but Kendall Jenner. She is the embodiment of everything Gen Z stands for, owning her image, proudly growing in her self-worth, and inspiring others to do the same.
Jenners other beauty collabs
This isn’t Kendall Jenner’s first time being the face of a beauty brand. She was also the face of Estee Lauder. Kenny was in ads for the perfume “Modern Muse le Rouge” when she was just 19 years old.
In addition, she has collaborated with a brand within her own family – sister Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics has a line that features the twosome together.
Speaking of, she also has fragrances with sister Kim’s KKW…
Congrats to Kendall on her enormous deal with L’Oréal Paris. We can’t wait to see your face all over the drug store next time we’re stocking up on lipstick!
