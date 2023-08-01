THE KARDASHIANS Kylie Jenner immortalized with a Bratz Doll collection

Move over Barbie, Bratz Dolls are taking over with an all new collectable set of Kylie Jenner inspired figurines selling for $10. There’s also accessories which include her adorable dog Norman and oversized lip-shaped phones.
Bratz Dolls
Bratz is an American fashion doll brand from Mattel, the distributors of Barbie. The first dolls were released in 2001. Yasmin, Cloe, Jade, and Sasha were known for their oversized features and “Y2K” fashion sense.
Bratz are seen as ‘edgier’ than their counterpart Barbie, and allegations were made saying that the dolls allegedly promoted adult-like sexuality by the American Psychological Association after it established its Task Force on the Sexualization of Girls.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner is the 25 year old CEO of Kylie Cosmetics and the Kardashian family’s first “self made billionaire.” Her sister Kim is also now part of the billion dollar club thanks to her shapewear brand SKIMS.
Kylie currently stars on the Hulu docu-series The Kardashians and is no stranger to reality tv. Jenner was just 10 years old when E!’s Keeping Up with the Karashians premiered in 2007. She also starred on her own spin-off Life of Kylie in 2017.
Kardashian doll collab
Kylie Jenner is the first celebrity to collaborate with Bratz, as the brand is releasing six palm-sized figurines ($10 each) inspired by the reality star.
Each is wrapped in blind foil-wrapped packaging, encouraging fans to buy more than 1 unit in order to collect all the dolls. The Series 1 collection is available for a limited time from retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart and the Bratz’ website, with more drops in the coming weeks.
Bratz partners with Kylie Jenner, with the dolls wearing some of her most iconic red carpet looks. pic.twitter.com/CdTLtoQ6vS
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 1, 2023
Bratz creative director Jasmin Larian explained why Jenner was the perfect fit for the collab:
This is a seminal moment in Bratz history to join forces with Kylie Jenner as the brand’s first-ever celebrity collaboration. Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago — from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive. Not only will this collaboration expand to Kylie’s millions of fans, but it will also reach the audiences that grew up with Bratz and are excited to relive the Y2K Bratz lifestyle today. We couldn’t be prouder to welcome Kylie into the Bratz family.
