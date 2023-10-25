THE KARDASHIANS Is Khloe Kardashian actively seeking a partner?

On an upcoming episode of The Kardashians Khloe Kardashian opens up to her friend Malika Haqq about the current status of her love life.
What the reality star had to say might surprise you… keep reading to find out:
Khloe Kardashian love life update 2023
In an upcoming episode of the Hulu reality series The Kardashians Khloe Kardashian gives us her current relationship status and explains where she is at when it comes to finding a partner.
Though many may assume that she is with Tristan Thompson again due to the way the Kardashian family publicly supports him, but the real truth is that they are no longer involved. She is willing to co parent and co exist with the NBA free agent, but says there is no way they will get back together.
Thompson infamously cheated on her while their surrogate was pregnant, impregnating that girl as well and having two babies essentially at once.
The subtle sign Tristan Thompson is back in the Kardashian fold
So if Khloe is single, is she ready to mingle? While out at dinner, Khloe explains her side of things to her friend and then informs everyone else of the behind the scenes info she usually spills in her confessionals.
The reality star explains that “nothing is stopping her” from dating, though she’s just not interested. Listen to her update her friend Malika Haqq in the clip below:
I want to date someone. Not now, I’m exhausted. What do they say… to get over someone you have to get under somebody else? I’m sure that’s obviously a very easy route. And you’re definitely distracting yourself as to what you need healing from. Someone’s form of healing is not my form of healing. And that’s not right or wrong. But I just need to do what speaks to my soul. And if I felt like going out, if I felt like dating, and if I was open to that right now, I would do it. There’s nothing holding me back. I just genuinely don’t have those feelings right now.
