Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s official statements on emergency fetal surgery

Travis Barker had to stop his blink-182 tour to rush home and tend to his wife Kourtney Kardashian who needed emergency fetal surgery.
“Travis, I’m pregnant”
Earlier in 2023 blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and reality star Kourtney Kardashian Barker announced that they were expanding their family.
The pair have 5 biological children between them: Landon and Alabama Barker along with Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick.
At one of Travis’ concerts, Kourt referenced his 1999 music video for All the Small Things by holding up a sign that said “Travis I’m pregnant”
Kardashian emergency surgery
Alongside this photo of Kourtney and Travis holding hands while Kourt’s bandaged baby bump is in the background, Kardashian-Barker shared a message to explain what her family has been going through:
kourtneykardash I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.
As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.
Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍
blink-182 shared a statement at the time explaining to fans why things were being postponed.
Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.
Travis then took to his own social media to thank and update his loyal fans:
God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday.
We are praying for the Kardashian-Barker family at this time.
