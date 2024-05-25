THE KARDASHIANS Which members of the Kardashian Jenner family have airplanes?

Another The Kardashians on Hulu star has purchased an plane. See Scott Disick’s new “big bird” and find out who all from the family now has their own aircraft…
Kardashian Airplanes
The Kardashian family stars on the Hulu reality show The Kardashians. Before that, 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired on E! The siblings also have dozens of businesses and promotional deals between them… in fact, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both in the billionaires club.
As most billionaires (and millionaires) do, the sisters tend to spend their money on large, lavish things. There are many who fear this flippancy is going to have a catastrophic impact on the environment. A war against celebrity airplanes is brewing from climate warriors who fear this wasteful purchase is doing massive damage.
1% of people cause 50% of aviation pollution.
I would not flex his and hers private jets if I was Kylie Jenner.
And her shit makeup uses so much plastic in their packaging. In conclusion, please stop buying her shit. pic.twitter.com/G2KDLx0isO
— jordan (@jordangerous) July 17, 2022
There are two Kardashian Jenner’s with airplanes, and a third has just entered the chat…
Scott Disick’s bird
Scott Disick, father to three of Kourtney Kardashian’s children, has just made the purchase of a lifetime. Posting on Instagram his new “big bird,” The Kardashians star celebrated his 41st birthday with a new Pilatus Aircraft.
The plane, seen above, has “custom tempest gray Rolls Royce paint.” There is also matching gray interior thanks to Loro Piana.
While we know that these numbers are usually wildly inaccurate, CelebrityNetWorth.com estimates Scott Disick is worth an approximate 45M. Pilatus says that a “typically equipped executive version” of their planes will cost buyers around $4.8 million.
Kim Air and Kylie Air
Scott “The Lord” Disick joins Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner as Keeping Up with the Kardashian OG’s who own their own aircraft.
Kim Air, Kardashian’s $150M private jet, has 2 bathrooms and custom “Skims” cashmere seats. The plane is featured on their reality shows as the star flies often all around the globe for work. The space is furnished in sleek light wood to promote a calmer environment than is found on traditional commercial aircraft.
Kylie Jenner is the youngest in the family and was the first to reach billionaire status. It’s no surprise then that she also doesn’t fly coach. Kylie Air has a surprisingly lower price tag than Kim Air, setting the Kylie Cosmetics founder back only $73 million.
Again accused of being an eco-terrorist, the family receives backlash for Jenner’s alleged 11 minute flight-fetish on her Bombardier Global Express private jet.
Kylie Jenner has made this 11 minute flight from one side of LA to the other 4 times in the last month, generating 1 ton of CO2 emissions each time. I never want to be shamed for not recycling a can or be forced to suck my stupid drink out of a paper straw ever again pic.twitter.com/KawnSjmLJR
— Zack (@ZackKuznia) July 19, 2022
While it seems incredibly wasteful to some, with the addition of Scott Disick to the airplane owners club, it looks like private jets are becoming a Kardashian family tradition. We will have to see if they feature Scott’s plane on the new season of the show…
Season 5 of The Kardashians premiered on Hulu Thursday, May 23, 2024 and is now available to stream.
