TEEN MOM Bariki ‘Bar’ Lockettsmith criminal history & arrest timeline

Teen Mom dad Bariki “Bar” Lockettsmith has made multiple headlines for his numerous arrests over the years. Due to a combination of factors, including a last name that can be input in various ways, it has been difficult to piece together a comprehensive criminal history for the reality star. Until now.

Bariki “Bar” Smith criminal history

Starcasm has put together what we believe to be a comprehensive timeline of Teen Mom dad Bariki “Bar” Smith’s arrests since 2015. The timeline includes links with additional information if available.

December 7, 2015 – Bar arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance, Obstructing a Public Officer, and Trespass. Bar pleaded guilty to trespass.


November 3, 2017 – Bar arrested for Battery and Disorderly Conduct Under Influence of Drugs. No disposition.

August 10, 2018 – Bar arrested for Battery Domestic Violence. No disposition.

September 9, 2018 – Bar arrested for two counts of Driving Under the Influence. Bar was convicted of one count and sentenced to three years of probation.


January 19, 2020 – Bar arrested for Inflicting Corporal Injury Spouse, Assault With Deadly Weapon, Vehicle Theft, and Willful Cruelty to a Child. All but the last charge are felonies. There was lack of sufficient evidence on that case and no further disposition.

June 27, 2020 – Bar arrested for two counts of Driving Under The Influence and Driving While License Suspended. Bar was convicted of one count of Driving Under the Influence and sentenced to three years of probation.

February 2, 2021 – Bar arrested for violating probation stemming from a Driving Under The Influence conviction. No disposition.


May 16, 2021 – Bar arrested for Willful Discharge of Firearm, a felony. No disposition.


September 13, 2022 – Bar arrested on a warrant stemming from the Willful Discharge of Firearm and Driving Under the Influence charges. No disposition.

September 20, 2022 – Bar arrested for a warrant from a Driving Under Influence charge. No disposition.

August 8, 2022 – Bar arrested in Nevada on a Fugitive Hold from Another State for a felony warrant. No disposition.

December 2, 2023 – Bar arrested for malicious destruction of property and battery constituting domestic violence. He was found guilty of malicious destruction of property.


July 7, 2024 – Bar arrested for second degree kidnapping, coercion constituting domestic violence, harassment, and contempt of municipal court. A charge of residential burglary constituting domestic violence was later added. The case is still pending with no disposition.

