TEEN MOM Bariki Bar Lockettsmith criminal case and trial update

ByAsa Hawks

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter dad Bariki “Bar” Lockettsmith is still behind bars in Nevada. He is facing multiple felony charges, including kidnapping and aggravated stalking, after an altercation with his estranged wife, Ashley Jones, in July.

Bar’s trial was scheduled for October 21. So… what happened?

Bariki Bar Lockettsmith Trial Update

A motion to continue Bariki Lockettsmith’s trial was granted on October 15. Bar is now scheduled for a status check hearing on March 4, 2025 and a trial on March 31, 2021.

The last time Starcasm checked in on Bar’s court case was early last month. The felony stalking charge had just been added and Bar’s bond was raised from $35,000 to $250,000.

On September 23, Bar’s attorney filed a lengthy Petition for a Writ of Habeas Corpus. The public defender made multiple legal arguments as to why the charges against Bar should be dropped.

Below are the arguments for each count against Bar being dismissed, taken from the petition’s Conclusion:

Count I (2nd Degree Kidnapping) must be dismissed because the indictment lacks a factual basis in violation of Sixth and Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution and no evidence was presented to the grand jury of the use of force or fraud by Mr. Lockettsmith.

Count II (Coercion Constituting Domestic Violence) must be dismissed because no evidence was presented to the grand jury that any physical force or threat of physical force was used against Ms. Jones in the process of “barricading the door” or taking Ms. Jones’ “cell phone and/or laptop and/or ipad and/or watch and/or keys” as alleged by the charging document.

Count III (Residential Burglary) must be dismissed because the State failed to instruct the grand jury as to essential elements of the crime and the State failed to allege the count with sufficient specificity.

Count IV (Aggravated Stalking) must be dismissed because the State failed to present substantive evidence that the crime occurred as alleged and the State failed to allege the dates the alleged crimes occurred on with sufficient particularity.

The minutes from the court hearing on October 15 state the Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus was “granted in part” and “denied in part.” There is no additional information on the ruling(s).

There is also no indication that any of the charges have been dropped or that Bar’s bond has been decreased.

Bar’s attorney has revealed he plans to file a petition for a writ of mandamus. A writ of mandamus is used to compel a lower court to take action when there are no other remedies available.

Below is a list of reasons you might file a petition for a writ of mandamus from RobertMaloveLaw.com

• To compel the lower court to rule on a motion, such as a post-conviction motion, that was filed a long time ago and no action was taken

• To compel a lower court to decide a case that was dismissed for lack of jurisdiction in error

• To compel the release of records after a public records request was made

• To compel a court-appointed lawyer or public defender to provide information to you

• To compel the Department of Corrections to award you credit for time served

We will continue to monitor Bar’s criminal case and provide updates.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


