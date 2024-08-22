TEEN MOM Bar arrested for domestic battery in 2023

Teen Mom dad Bariki “Bar” Lockettsmith is currently facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly broke into Ashley Jones’ apartment last month, then held her against her will when she returned. However, this isn’t the first time Bar has laid in wait for Ashley at her apartment.

Starcasm has obtained a police report from the Henderson Police Department revealing that Bar committed a similar act in December of 2023.

BAR ARREST DETAILS

The alleged incident occurred on December 2. Just like the July incident resulting in Bar’s felony charges, this one was due to jealousy.

Ashley told police officers that she was out at a club with friends on the night of December 1, and arrived home the following morning at approximately 9:30AM.

When Ashley got home, she found Bar inside her apartment waiting for her.

“When she arrived home, her and Bariki began to argue about her whereabouts and who she was with,” the arrest report states. “This argument lasted for about an hour.”

Ashley told police she “observed two of her televisions were damaged and that there were scissors stuck into a painting in her bedroom.”

Ashley then advised that she went to her room to lay down in her bed and Bariki came into the room with a pitcher of water to which he then poured over her entire body, threw the pitcher down and left.

When I contacted Ashley, she was wearing a rap on her head that she stated was damp. I then went into the bedroom and observed her mattress to be damp with a dark water mark. Next to the bed was a clear water pitcher that had water droplets inside of it. Ashley provided a red shirt that she was wearing during the incident that was damp. I observed the two televisions, one in the living room and one in her bedroom that were damaged with lines going through the screens. In her bedroom I observed a punctured painting but no scissors as Ashley advised that she had already removed them and put away.

Bar’s account of what happened

Police called Bar and he “admitted to throwing the water on Ashley and agreed to come back to the apartment to talk to us.”

Bariki’s account summary from the arrest report:

Last night him and Ashley were in good spirits and communication. At 3am she stopped answering the phone after drinking a lot, so he became worried and went to her house. He advised that Ashely didn’t return until this morning and immediately got angry that he was there. He stated he tried to leave but was unable to due to his phone being dead. The arguing continued and once his phone turned on, he admitted to throwing a jug of water on her, he did not hit her and stated he immediately left to avoid any further confrontation and to make sure it didn’t get physical as she likes to do. Bariki denied damaging any of Ashleys televisions or paintings.

Bar was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property and battery constituting domestic violence.

Bar pleaded no contest to misdemeanor malicious destruction of property on March 11, 2024. A stay away order was put in place in regards to Ashley. There was a status check pending from that case when Bar was arrested in July.

On July 18, Bar was found guilty of the malicious destruction of property charge and sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Bar is currently in custody facing felony charges of second degree kidnapping, coercion constituting domestic violence, and residential burglary constituting domestic violence.

