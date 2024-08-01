TEEN MOM Ashley Jones files for divorce from Bar EXCLUSIVE

After years of constant turmoil, including a recent domestic violence arrest, Teen Mom star Ashley Jones has officially filed for divorce from husband Bariki “Bar” Lockettsmith.

Ashley filed the divorce paperwork in Nevada earlier today, which is a little more than 3 years after the two were married on April 6, 2021. The filing states they officially separated in March of this year.

In the filing, Ashley asks for sole custody of the couple’s almost-seven-year-old daughter, Holly. As far as child support, Ashley requested that the Court set the support amount. She is not seeking spousal support.

Despite stating they separated in March of this year, Ashley says Holly has lived with her (and not Bar) since July of 2022.

The filing states that Ashley and Bar have no community property or community debt to divide.

Ashley filled out the Parenting Time Share and Holiday Schedule and requested no visitation for Bar.

“Defendant in jail until further notice,” Ashley wrote for an explanation. She was able to further explain in another part of the form:

Bariki is currently in jail awaiting trial for a DV case against myself. He is in jail on multiple felony charges. Given that he is already on probation out of California for gun charges and he is [now] in Nevada custody on more serious charges I fear his decision making skills are very questionable.

Bariki criminal case update

Bariki Lockettsmith’s case has officially been bound over to District Court. He was arraigned on July 30 and has a status check scheduled for September 24.

The District Court documents include information about the charges against Bar, but not a lot of details.

Below is the information provided for each criminal charge against Bar:

Second Degree Kidnapping

Bariki Lockettsmith “did willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously, seize, inveigle, take, carry away, or kidnap ASHLEY JONES, a human being, against her will, and without her consent, with the intent to keep ASHLEY JONES detained against her will.”

Coercion Constituting Domestic Violence

Bariki Lockettsmith “did willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously use physical force, or the immediate threat of such force, against ASHLEY JONES, who was Defendant’s spouse…with intent to compel ASHLEY JONES to do, or abstain from doing, an act which ASHLEY JONES had a right to do, or abstain from doing, by preventing the said ASHLEY JONES from opening a residence door to make contact with police.”

Residential Burglary Constituting Domestic Violence

Bariki Lockettsmith “did willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously enter or unlawfully remain in a dwelling, owned or occupied by ASHLEY JONES, who was his spouse…with the intent to commit grand or petit larceny, assault or battery, obtain money or property by false pretenses, and/or a felony.”

