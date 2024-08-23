LOVE AFTER LOCKUP LaTisha Collier got $78k PPP loan, not for tax business

Love During Lockup and Love After Lockup star LaTisha Collier is very open about being the CEO of Boss Tax and Accounting Services. However, LaTisha doesn’t talk much about her other business, which received a PPP loan for more than $78,000 in 2020!

LaTisha Collier (Griffin) PPP Loan Timeline

May 14, 2020 – Boss Tax and Accounting Services approved for $20,625 PPP loan with 2 employees

June 8, 2020 – LaTisha Griffin files Certificate of Organization for Credit Boss, LLC

June 28, 2020 – Credit Boss approved for $78,125 PPP loan with 7 employees

September 8, 2020 – LaTisha puts $40,000 down on the rent-to-own house featured on Love During Lockup

February 12, 2021 – A LaTisha Griffin in Davenport, Iowa is approved for a $20,833 PPP loan for a business with one employee

September 7, 2021 – Credit Boss, LLC dissolved after failing to deliver a 2021 biennial report

LaTisha Collier Boss Tax PPP Loan

During the COVID pandemic, the US government offered businesses low-interest private loans to pay for payroll and certain other costs as part of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). These loans were often fully forgiven.

LaTisha’s Boss Tax and Accounting Services business was approved for a $20,625 PPP loan in May of 2020. According to ProPublica, the business reported having 2 employees at the time. The loan was fully forgiven.

LaTisha Collier Credit Boss PPP Loan

Less than one month after receiving the PPP loan for her Boss Tax business, LaTisha filed a certificate of organization for a brand new business called Credit Boss.

20 days after the certificate of organization was filed, Credit Boss was approved for a PPP loan in the amount of $78,125. According to ProPublica, Credit Boss had 7 employees.

The full loan amount was later forgiven.

The address for Credit Boss was the same as Boss Tax, but with “Suite 1” added.

There is VERY little information available on Credit Boss. However, LaTisha did create an Instagram account for the business under the handle @bossyourcreditup.

The Instagram account’s first post was in April of 2020. The last post was in December of 2020.

Here is a photo of LaTisha shared by the account in November of 2020:

Credit Boss failed to deliver a 2021 biennial report and was administratively dissolved on September 7, 2021.

LaTisha PPP Loan For A Travel Agency?

ProPublica states a PPP loan in the amount of $20,833 was approved for a LaTisha Griffin in Davenport, Iowa on February 12 of 2021. The industry for the business is listed as “travel agencies.”

UPDATE – PandemicOversight.gov describes the industry for the 2021 LaTisha Griffin business as “Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services.”

I was unable to find an Iowa business called LaTisha Griffin, so I cannot confirm this was her.

Iowa does not offer the ability to search for registered agents, only business names. As a result, LaTisha may have additional businesses that may or may not have applied for PPP loans.

(LaTisha is the registered agent for a children’s clothing store that was created in July of 2020. I could find no record of that business receiving a PPP loan. I did find record of that business being sued multiple times, including the store’s landlord and a security company.)

I should note that LaTisha was hit with a $31k tax lien earlier this year. More than $30,000 of that was for unpaid personal income taxes in 2020 and 2021.

LaTisha put $40k down on a house in 2020

The PPP loans seemed extremely well-timed for LaTisha! The $78,125 PPP loan for Credit Boss was approved on June 28, 2020. On September 8, 2020, LaTisha put $40,000 down on a rent-to-own house.

LaTisha’s landlord sued her for eviction in February of 2023. The two parties later settled out of court.

LaTisha rented another house in December of 2023. Her new landlord sued for eviction in April of 2024. The landlord was successful, but the case appears to still be tied up in the court because the landlord failed to apply for the writ of possession within the allotted time frame.

