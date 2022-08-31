MTV is all set to premiere it’s new combined series Teen Mom: The Next Chapter next week, but it appears that at least one cast member will not be tuning in. According to jail records, Ashley Jones’ husband Bariki “Bar” Smith is currently in jail in Nevada and being held without bond.
The Ashley broke the news of Bar’s latest arrest earlier today, and a quick glance at the inmate roster of Henderson Detention Center confirms that the 25-year-old reality star dad is currently in custody after being arrested more than a week ago. Bar’s listing states that he was booked on August 22 as a fugitive from another state.
We do not have any specific details on Bar’s warrant, but it is likely that it stems from his California arrest last March for felony willful discharge of firearm in a negligent manner. That case is still pending, so it appears that Bar may have left the state and violated the terms of his bail?
The Nevada statute cited on Bar’s jail record is 179.203, which states that someone has broken the law if he/she “has fled from justice, or with having been convicted of a crime in that state and having escaped from confinement, or having broken the terms of the person’s bail, probation or parole and is believed to be in this state.” That certainly seems to fit.
If you are curious why Bar was in Nevada, MTV answered that question with their blurb about what to expect from Ashley and Bar on the premiere season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter:
Ashley’s world is turned upside down when Bar checks himself into rehab. Once he’s back home, Ashley gets accepted to nursing school and moves her family to Nevada.
The Ashley reports that Bar’s next court hearing is scheduled for September 13, so it’s unlikely that he will be released or transferred before then.
Ironically, MTV recently shared a post promoting Teen Mom: The Next Chapter bragging about “how much Ashley + Bar have grown in just a few years.” I would have to assume that producers were aware of Bar’s incarceration when this post was made yesterday:
Ashley has yet to publicly respond to Bar’s most recent incarceration. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will premiere Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com