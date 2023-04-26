SOUTHERN CHARM Craig Conover to star in major film, thriller ‘Tuesday’s Flu’

Southern Charm‘s Craig Conover is killing it! Not only is his lifestyle brand Sewing Down South expanding to retail stores, but he’s making the jump from the small screen to the big screen with his debut in crime thriller “Tuesday’s Flu.”
Find out everything we know about it so far, including how his Summer House girlfriend Paige DeSorbo helped him land the role.
Craig Conover, 34, is best known for his role on the Bravo reality series Southern Charm. An OG cast member, Craig has appeared in all 8 seasons since 2014.
During his run, ex Naomie Olindo helped him to deliver one of the most iconic lines of the series, when he was forced to ask “what’s wrong with my sewing?”
Turns out, nothing! Conover has expanded his “sewing hobby” into a fill blown lifestyle brand, Sewing Down South, that is quickly expanding from its brick and mortar store on Charleston’s famed King Street to Kroger stores across the US.
Craig’s girlfriend is ultimate reality tv “it girl” Paige DeSorbo.
The Summer House queen is keeping busy doing her own thing, touring the country with Hannah Berner and their successful podcast Giggly Squad.
Just because her schedule is packed doesn’t mean she isn’t there for Craig – in fact, the two support each other’s work a lot… the Paige DeSorbo collection of black and white graphic pillows was just released for Sewing Down South.
Now THAT’s a collaboration!
DeSorbo has been supportive of Conover’s career since they started dating in 2021, and it looks like she had a hand in his new venture, as well – movie star!
Tuesday’s Flu
Craig Conover is set to costar in a major film, which IMDb bills as a “crime/drama/thriller.”
Also starring Jon Gries and Megyn Price, Conover plays a character named “Todd” and seems to be a fairly large part of the production.
Craig posted behind the scenes from Tuesday’s Flu on his Instagram, saying:
Such an incredible experience being a part of this movie. It took months of preparation and stepping outside of my comfort zone but I think I have a new love. I can’t say enough about the team that I worked with, and cannot thank them enough for making my first movie experience an incredible one.
In the comments, his girlfriend Paige chimed in with an adorable response, which led Craig to respond with an even cuter one:
The description of the movie makes it sound very intriguing, and definitely a far cry from the “bro drama” on Southern Charm:
The story follows Marquand’s Jason McCutchen, a compulsive gambler who has seen one too many losses. His bookie, Lester Smalls, gives him one last chance to turn things around, the down, side he could lose his son.
The term Tuesday’s Flu is what bookies use for gamblers who, after a weekend of losses, disappear.
We can’t wait to see Conover’s debut in this movie. The feature film hasn’t announced its release date yet, but we will be sure to update you when it does!
Craig will also continue to star on Southern Charm season 9, set to debut this fall on Bravo. You can also see him periodically with Paige on Summer House, currently airing Monday nights on Bravo.
