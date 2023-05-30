Impact x Nightline dissect Scandoval in latest episode now on Hulu

ABC News series Impact x Nightline is dissecting the Vanderpump Rules drama “Scandoval” in latest episode now on Hulu, calling it a “cultural moment.”
Read more below, and find out how to watch it for yourself…
Vanderpump Rules
Vanderpump Rules has been in the media a lot lately, but the series itself had fairy humble beginnings. Originally following restaurant workers at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood eatery SUR, it has run on Bravo since 2013 and currently wrapped its 10th season.
The main stars who have been with the show since day 1 are Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney.
The recent scandal that has everyone talking also includes Ariana Madix, who joined in season 2, and Raquel Leviss who has been on Vanderpump Rules since her introduction in season 5.
Scandoval
The Vanderpump Rules scandal, belovedly known as “Scandoval” shocked everyone in March of 2023. This is when fans learned that Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana, his girlfriend of nearly a decade, with costar Raquel Leviss.
Though there have been many cheating storylines on Pump Rules in the past, this event has shaken all of Hollywood because of the popularity of the three people involved in the affair.
Sandoval’s silence speaks volumes. He is letting Schwartz take the fall for this because it *was* a double date, according to Sandoval and Raquel. Schwartz was a decoy and he didn’t even know it. #PumpRules #pumprulesreunion #VPRReunion pic.twitter.com/A1hhch850L
— Li (@Liorarity) May 25, 2023
Details are constantly coming out related to “Scandoval,” including the fact that Tom and Raquel had code names for each other in their phones to hide what they were up to.
It is also a question as to when exactly the other cast members found out – with VPR star Tom Schwarz seemingly finding out about the relationship months before the story blew up.
I think at this point Production suspected something was going on between Raquel and Sandoval. Hence, the scene was either recreated or set up to hear Raquel’s explanation of what happened the night prior. #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/xOQCg5EeSR
— VV™ (@VanderVVtm) May 27, 2023
Vanderpump Rules hasn’t seen viewership numbers this high in years, leaving some fans to question if some of this was planned. Ariana Madix is capitalizing on the affair, earning nearly $200,000/month just in merchandise sales alone.
Anatomy of a Scandoval
The ABC News series Impact x Nightline has touched on “Scandoval” in its latest episode, which you can now watch on Hulu. The official description for the episode is as follows:
Vanderpump Rules’ cheating scandal became a cultural moment revealing society’s obsession with celebrity and scandal. Gossip blogger Perez Hilton, comedian Heather McDonald, former Real Housewives Meghan King and super fans dissect “Scandoval.”
For fans of the popular show “Vanderpump Rules,” there will forever be two realities: one before—and now one after— #Scandoval.
How did a singular cheating scandal on a reality show pierce the public consciousness?
“Anatomy of a Scandoval" from #IMPACTonHulu is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/xQkwBMmLxK
— Nightline (@Nightline) May 25, 2023
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com