SUMMER HOUSE Sewing Down South launches Paige DeSorbo Collection

Southern Charm star Craig Conover is continuing to cultivate his successful pillow business Sewing Down South.
For his newest collection he’s called on his perfect, gorgeous girlfriend Paige DeSorbo who has added a new geometric vibe to his characteristically bold assortment of prints.
Sewing Down South
“What’s wrong with Craig Conover’s sewing?” NOTHING! In fact, he has mastered his craft and has just celebrated 4 years of success with his company Sewing Down South (SDS.)
Available both online and in the brick and mortar storefront (located on Charleston’s coveted Historic King Street), Conover sells a variety of home décor items including indoor and outdoor pillows, as well as kitchen accessories and SDS merchandise.
The brand has blown up since landing a deal with Kroger to be featured in their retail stores. Known for it’s graphic, costal designs, Sewing Down South proves Conover is truly the “Pillow King.”
The Paige DeSorbo Collection
Paige Desorbo, star of Bravo’s Summer House, has been dating Conover for over a year and a half. Their relationship is adorable as well as fashionable, making it natural fit for DeSorbo to design a collection of her own.
Launched on the 4 year anniversary of Sewing Down South, Paige’s collection brings black and white geometric designs to the otherwise colorful SDS palette.
Fans note that Paige’s apartment is monochromatic, so the collaboration makes perfect sense – diversifying his brand and working with his girlfriend seems to be mutually beneficial for Craig and everyone else.
SDS 4 year anniversary party
To celebrate the big milestone for Conover’s business, as well as the new products, the couple held a meet and greet at the iconic Charleston store to celebrate.
Fans lined up all the way down the block to meet Paige and Craig, as well as have first dibs at the black and white collection. Not fully available online (yet!) this was their chance to go home with a piece of Paige DeSorbo’s style.
See the collection, which has since been released online, here:
Sewing Down South has also recently launched “the best sleeping pillow” which followers have confirmed are really comfy.
I confess to have purchased a few pillows from @C_Conover, and they’re wonderful. They’re beautifully made, and I love the bright colors.
— Susan Becraft 🇺🇦 (@AliceTinker1943) January 31, 2023
Congrats to Paige and Craig! We can’t wait to scoop these pillows up for ourselves!
