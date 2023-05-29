UNEXPECTED Tyra Boisseau house fire details, GoFundMe link

Unexpected mom Tyra Boisseau, who is currently 36 weeks pregnant with a baby boy, returned home Sunday to find her home gutted by an electrical fire. The 22-year-old says she has to “replace everything in my home since nothing was able to be saved.”
Tyra shared the devastating news about the house fire on Instagram, accompanied by photos of the damage. Here’s Tyra’s post, followed by her caption:
As many of you might have heard today while I was getting baby boy checked out an electrical fire started at my house.
I can’t wrap my head around having no home to bring my baby to so close to my due date. Also having to replace everything in my home since nothing was able to be saved. It is truly is so devastating.
I know times are hard on so many right now so I understand if you can’t donate but please if you could pray for me and my babies. If any one can help out at all there is a go fund me in my bio.
Thank you all for the support and help through this all. 🤍
The GoFundMe was started by Tyra’s sister, and Unexpected co-star, Tiarra Boisseau. Here is the description from the campaign, which has a goal of $7,500:
Hi everyone, my sister Tyra is 36 weeks pregnant, her and my niece Layla have been living in their house for almost 4 years. Today while she was out, her house caught on fire. Luckily, her and Layla were not there but unfortunately, they did lose EVERYTHING in the fire. With her being 36 weeks pregnant, she doesn’t have time or the finances to find a home and replace everything before the baby arrives. If you can donate, anything is greatly appreciated, thank you so much!
Tiarra also shared an Instagram story post promoting the GoFundMe campaign that included additional photos from Tyra’s damaged home:
It’s unclear where Tyra will be staying until the arrival of her baby. We will share any major updates here.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com