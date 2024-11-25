| | | | |

SISTER WIVES The story of Kody Brown’s failed courtship with an underage girl

ByAshley Marie

Well before Meri and Kody Brown welcomed Janelle, Christine and Robyn into the family the pair was set to marry someone else. This is the story of the underage girl who called off her wedding to Kody Brown a week before it was scheduled to happen…

Keep reading for the ultimate Sister Wives lore…

Sister Wives

The hit TLC reality series Sister Wives has followed the lives of Kody Brown and his polygamist family since 2010. Over the course of the last decade we have gotten to know a lot about the Brown’s and their lives both on camera and before the cameras.

While most fans know Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn all accepted Kody’s proposal to enter his family, some don’t know there was another woman who backed out at the last minute.

SISTER WIVES The spiritual and legal status of Kody Brown’s four marriages

Written about in their memoir Becoming Sister Wives, Christine outlines the story of Kody’s failed courtship and how jealous she was of her… even though the pair never made it down the aisle.

Kody Brown’s underage courtship

Sister Wives Meri Kody and Janelle Brown

Sister Wives star’s Kody and Meri Brown had a polygamist relationship with someone in addition to the wives we see on TLC. According to their memoir she was ‘beautiful’ and ‘thin’ but when it comes to the age of the woman, it has been made clear that she was a minor when the courtship was first forming.

Kody married Meri Barber in 1990 when she was 19 and he was 21. When they began dating other people Kody Brown would have been roughly 22-23. In an excerpt from the book, Christine implies that Kody and Meri waited until the girl was legal to make the announcement.

I didn’t want to hear about the courtship. It had been prolonged because Kody and Meri wanted to wait for the girl they were courting to turn eighteen before making their engagement official.

She then goes on to say that the week before the wedding was set to take place she received a call from Meri telling her the nuptials had been called off. No reason was given.

The other girl Kody (and Meri) courted
byu/rrriot-kitty inSisterWives

Christine didn’t join the family immediately as Janelle had still not come into the picture, but once Janelle divorced Meri’s brother and married Kody in 1993, Christine wasn’t too far behind marrying in Spring 1994. While the ‘other’ (other, other) woman has never made herself known, she has been mentioned on Sister Wives as can be seen in the clip below:

In the above video the OP explains that the courtship wasn’t announced until their partner was eighteen because the Brown’s sect of Mormonism wanted to separate itself from the stigma of their religion having child brides. If the pair courted for (Kody’s words) ‘a very long time‘ before their engagement, it is clear underage marriages are accepted in the culture.

Kody ultimately blames Christine’s jealousy for the mystery courtship failing, but since three of his four wives have now left him, it’s possible the young lady was just dodging a bullet.

Sister Wives season 19 currently airs Sundays 9/8C on TLC and Discovery+.

