A big clue that Jackson Duggar, 20, is the next 19 Kids and Counting star to announce a courtship

19 Kids and Counting stars are known for announcing what they call ‘courtships’ or intentions to marry. Jim Bob Duggar only has 6 single children left… is he about to give away another? Keep reading to see the big clue that points to Jackson being the next to marry off…

All the Single Duggars (All the Single Duggars)

When it comes to the ‘fundie’ community immortalized on shows like 19 Kids and Counting and Bringing Up Bates, nothing makes the news faster than a courtship. To Fundamentalist Christians it is inappropriate to ‘share your heart’ with many suitors, and dating with intention to marry is the Godly way.

Of Jim Bob and Michelle’s 19 children, 13 of them have gotten married and found partners. There are 6 Duggar’s who have yet to attach themselves to someone and as of this month that list may be getting shorter…

Jackson Duggar Instagram

Welcome to Instagram, Jackson Duggar!

The 20 year old debuted on the social media app for the first time November 8th, 2024 with a sultry pose that brother Jason described as ‘dope.’ Comments from friends say things like “Finally dawgggg” and “Bout time u get insta.” In the Duggar world this could only mean one thing… Jackson is either on the market or already enthralled.

Girls in the family often don’t debut on social media until after they are already attached, assumingly to ‘protect themselves’ from online prospects and seeing something they ‘shouldn’t be exposed to.’ This may be another fundie double standard, however, because brother Jason Duggar had an account for nearly 3 years before announcing a courtship.

In fact, Jason recently admitted to meeting his now wife Maddie Grace while trolling the app. He even made the suggestion to sister Jana in order to help her find a man. (She didn’t end up heeding it and married long time friend Stephen Wissmann in 2024.)

Did Jason give the same social media advice to Jackson? Only time will tell if the single Duggar is looking for love online or, possibly, has already found it…

