SISTERS WIVES Janelle Brown suffers second cancer scare

Janelle Brown from TLC’s Sister Wives had a major health scare after COVID and just recently detailed a second close call with basal cell carcinoma.
See Kody Brown’s ex-wife explain why it’s important to get yourself checked for skin cancer and see the gruesome photos below…
Sister Wives is a TLC reality series that has aired on the network since 2010. Cameras have followed the Brown family through their ups and downs including weight loss issues, divorce, and now, cancer.
Janelle Brown, (previously) second wife to patriarch Kody Brown, has been open about all of the above topics on camera before, sharing her weight loss journey and health MLM Plexus with viewers… along with being very forthcoming about splitting from her “spiritual husband” in 2023.
Janelle and Kody married in 1993, meaning that they were connected for 30 years. The pair were spiritually married in their fundamentalist Mormon church with a private ceremony riddled in secrecy.
The reality star is once again getting candid with fans about a very serious topic… skin cancer, including wellness checks, and why it’s important to use protection (in the sun, of course!)
See the social media post below that highlights her gruesome cancer scare…
Janelle Brown has shared some unfortunate news with fans. It turns out that the TLC star, who recently split from her ex Kody Brown, has had another close call with cancer.
On Instagram, Brown shared that she “had 2 pre-cancerous spots frozen and a tiny lump removed from (her) lip.”
In the social media post featured above, the Sister Wives star warns fans against avoiding getting checked for skin cancer. In the heartfelt plea, Brown detailed her previous bout with cancer, when she had “basal cell carcinoma” removed “right after Covid.”
When it comes to preventing cancer, Brown always plays it safe:
You have to know that I am very very careful to always apply sunscreen. I have always burned so easily so really cannot go out, ever, without some sort of protection.
The star ended her newest note with the hashtags #skincancerprevention #maketheappointment #theworldneedsyou #yourfamilyneedsyou
We wish Janelle Brown the best on her road to recovery.
