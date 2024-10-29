|

SISTER WIVES Christine Brown’s grandfather was murdered by her great uncle; polygamist royalty tied to Daughters of the Cult

ByAshley Marie

Sister Wives Christine Brown

Christine Brown has been called ‘polygamist royalty’ several times on TLC’s reality series Sister Wives but the family doesn’t give too many details on why Christine is perceived as such. Turns out her polygamist roots go deep: not only did her grandfather lead their Mormon splinter church The Apostolic United Brethren, but her great uncle had him murdered because of it.

Polygamist Royalty

It’s been brought up several times on Sister Wives but why is Christine Brown considered ‘polygamist royalty’? Primarily, she is the granddaughter of Rulon C. Allred, former leader/president of the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB) the church the Brown family used to be a part of. 

The Browns have since left the AUB as recently discussed by Kody Brown when Meri requested an official “release” from their spiritual marriage in the church following their legal separation. Though Kody is now skeptical of the church’s leadership, he once very much respected the Priesthood Council and its hierarchy, which is why Christine was considered an asset when they married in 1994.

The story gets intense when you find out the history of the murders among Mormons and more about Christine’s great uncle Ervil Morrell LeBaron, leader of a rival sect, who was known to take out hits on his opponents, including members of his own family.

(left to right) Ervil, Joel, Verlan, Alma, and Floren LeBaron

Daughters of the Cult

The ABC News Studio’s documentary Daughters of the Cult, that premiered on Hulu January 4, 2024, dives into the life of Christine Brown’s great uncle Ervil LeBaron, leader of Church of the First Born Lamb of God, who ordered the murders of his opponents, including Rulon C. Allred, president of the AUB/Christine’s grandpa.

In 1977, LeBaron ordered the killing of Rulon C. Allred. Ervil LeBaron’s 13th wife, Rena Chynoweth, carried out the murder with Ervil’s stepdaughter, Ramona Marston, who were both acquitted of the crime. Chynoweth described her experiences as a part of LeBaron’s group in her memoir The Blood Covenant detailing their use of mind control and fear to control its followers. It was in this memoir she made her confession.

Evril LeBaron was responsible for several other murders including brother Joel.

Christine Brown is directly related to Mormon murderers, and it turns out her new husband David Woolley is no stranger to Mormon massacres as well… members of Woolley’s family were targeted in a Mexican drug cartel gang attack. A Murder Among the Mormons documentary was made on the topic.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



