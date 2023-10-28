SISTER WIVES Meri Brown speaks out after leaving family ‘This is my story too’

In a new clip from Sister Wives Meri Brown finally tells her side of the story and she is not holding back. Between calling out Kody on their broken “eternal covenant…” to fearing Robyn’s next move, see what Meri has to say about her dissolving family.
Watch here…
Meri speaks out
In a new clip from Sister Wives Meri is finally telling her side of the story when it comes to her and Kody’s relationship status. She is sad there is no longer an eternal promise between them, and doesn’t understand how Kody could simply change his mind about her.
Meri, speaking on forever:
In our religious background and when (Kody) and I got married… we married with the intention of forever. It literally was a sacred covenant. And I feel like he’s like “well I’m just not interested… you can stick around if you want.” But I’m like, “why would I want to do that eternally?” Be with someone who has changed his mind about me? Our marriage is like, done.
The video, which you can view here, Meri fears that Robyn and Kody hold all the strings when it comes to her relationship with Robyn’s children Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, Solomon and Ariella.
So I feel like I’ve always had a good relationship with Robyn and I freaking love her kids. I have every intention to keep a good relationship with those kids… as long as she and Kody are willing to let me.
Meri is also spilling the tea on Kody not wanting to announce their separation. After confronting him about being open and honest with the public, the patriarch shot her down:
No I don’t want to. I just have so much criticism that I don’t want to be vocal about it lets just keep this between us.
The Sister Wives star didn’t hold back her opinions on projecting a lie:
I’m not going to go the rest of my life hiding the fact that this is how our relationship is. You know, hiding the fact that you said you don’t want to have any relationship with me. This is my story too and I have the right to tell my story.
Sister Wives airs Sundays 9PM CT on TLC and Discovery+
