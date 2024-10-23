| |

SISTER WIVES Members of the Brown family now active in conservative evangelical Christian church

ByAshley Marie

Religion has been a hot topic on Sister Wives from the beginning, as the family was initially persecuted for their involvement in a splinter of Mormonism that still believes in practicing polygamy.

Now, decades later, members of the Brown family are reassessing their faith and some have found refuge in an evangelical church with ultra-conservative views on homosexuality and other topics. Keep scrolling to find out more…

Sister Wives religion

When Sister Wives premiered in 2010 the Brown family was taking a risk going ‘public’ as religious polygamists. The Church of Latter Day Saints originally held polygamy as a central tenet, but the practice was banned in 1890 and is no longer practiced in modern Mormonism.

The Apostolic United Brethren are a fundamentalist splinter sect that kept the tradition of polygamy. Until recently the Brown’s all belonged to this church and followed out its beliefs of ‘marrying for eternity.’ While it is clearly a conservative community it is also a private one and typically doesn’t advertise its rituals, locations or members.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

Now, several members of the Brown family are questioning their faith due to the dissolution of their family and most of Kody Brown’s spiritual marriages. While some tried to return to a more modern Mormon church, Robyn Brown’s family has been participating in a new evangelical Christian ministry that is very vocal about its conservative core values. 

Urban Hope Church

Redditors have discovered that Sobyn-Robyn’s kids are members of Urban Hope Church, a new-age Christian ministry in Flagstaff with views that are not exactly inclusive.

For example, their tenants on Christianity go against some members of the Brown family’s lifestyles, as posted by user Miserable_Gift_7924. We wonder what Leon and Gwendlyn think of this:

Breanna and Aurora’s Church beliefs on homosexuality
byu/Miserable_Gift_7924 inSisterWivesFans

Other curious topics in their written doctrine include their specific views on smoking and divorce:

Smoking
The Bible commands us not to allow our bodies to become “mastered” by anything.
Smoking is undeniably strongly addictive. Scripture teaches us to care for our bodies, “Do
you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have
received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore honor God
with your body”. Smoking is undoubtedly very bad for your health. Smoking has been
proven to damage the lungs and the heart (1 Corinthians 6:12, 6:19-20).

Divorce

A Christian may divorce a spouse only when his/her partner is repeatedly committing the sin of adultery (Matthew 5:32; 19:9), or if the spouse refuses to live with him/her and departs (abandonment) (1
Corinthians 7:15). Both exceptions present the believer with an option; but never a mandate.

The Brown kids are featured in several photos and videos on Instagram from Urban Hope Church, including Aurora and Breanna who are members of the Young Adults group.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Urban Hope Young Adults (@uhc.youngadults)

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Urban Hope Young Adults (@uhc.youngadults)

credit: urban hope church instagram

Have the Browns ditched polygamy for evangelism?

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



web analytics


Similar Posts

SISTER WIVES Is Christine Brown still a polygamist? Does she still practice plural marriage?
|

SISTER WIVES Is Christine Brown still a polygamist? Does she still practice plural marriage?

ByVioleta Idyll

A big question from Sister Wives fans since Christine Brown left her polygamist marriage with Kody Brown as if she would seek out another polygamist marriage. In a teaser for next week’s sit-down Tell All (part 2) Christine lets the viewers know whether or not polygamy is still an option for her going forward. “I…

SISTER WIVES Gwendlyn Brown admits her sister is her cousin
| | | | |

SISTER WIVES Gwendlyn Brown admits her sister is her cousin

ByAshley Marie

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown has been spilling the tea on social media, and one of the craziest admissions she’s made is that her sister is also her biological cousin. How is this possible? Sister Wives family tree Sister Wives is a hit TV show from TLC that has aired for 17 seasons. Over the…

AUDIO ‘Sam Cooper’ responds to Meri Brown’s catfish story, shares voicemail where Meri says he’s better than Kody Brown
| |

AUDIO ‘Sam Cooper’ responds to Meri Brown’s catfish story, shares voicemail where Meri says he’s better than Kody Brown

ByEmily

When Sister Wives premiered in 2010, the Brown family said one of their goals was to demonstrate how functional plural marriage could be — even with its complex dynamics. In the five years since then, we’ve witnessed the many ups and downs of the family. Still, they’ve stuck together and almost always put a positive…

SISTER WIVES Mykelti and Tony’s twins’ gender revealed
| |

SISTER WIVES Mykelti and Tony’s twins’ gender revealed

ByVioleta Idyll

Mykelti and Tony Padron are currently expecting fraternal twins, and now they’ve had a gender reveal. Since they are fraternal the babies could be two girls, two boys, or one of each. “Tony and I are expecting twin BOYS on December 1st, but they’re twins so really we’re thinking before Thanksgiving,” Mykelti wrote in an…

SISTER WIVES Are Meri and Kody Brown even still together? (2021)

SISTER WIVES Are Meri and Kody Brown even still together? (2021)

ByStarcasm Staff

This fifteenth season of Sister Wives has been a candid portrayal of the ever-widening gap between all the members of the plural marriage. While all the wives have their independent issues, they all seem to want to work together towards some sort of resolution while Kody is expressing the most burnout and exasperation. “I just…

| |

Sister Wives’ Robyn Sullivan’s first husband revealed!

ByDarren O

Robyn Sullivan is the object of Kody Brown’s 4th desire on TLC’s polygamy themed reality show Sister Wives. As Kody fawns over Robyn viewers have discovered that number 4 has 3 kids with, until now, an unidentified ex-husband. Find out who Robyn’s baby-daddy is and how he feels about having his kids shown on television.