SISTER WIVES Members of the Brown family now active in conservative evangelical Christian church

Religion has been a hot topic on Sister Wives from the beginning, as the family was initially persecuted for their involvement in a splinter of Mormonism that still believes in practicing polygamy.

Now, decades later, members of the Brown family are reassessing their faith and some have found refuge in an evangelical church with ultra-conservative views on homosexuality and other topics. Keep scrolling to find out more…

Sister Wives religion

When Sister Wives premiered in 2010 the Brown family was taking a risk going ‘public’ as religious polygamists. The Church of Latter Day Saints originally held polygamy as a central tenet, but the practice was banned in 1890 and is no longer practiced in modern Mormonism.

The Apostolic United Brethren are a fundamentalist splinter sect that kept the tradition of polygamy. Until recently the Brown’s all belonged to this church and followed out its beliefs of ‘marrying for eternity.’ While it is clearly a conservative community it is also a private one and typically doesn’t advertise its rituals, locations or members.

Now, several members of the Brown family are questioning their faith due to the dissolution of their family and most of Kody Brown’s spiritual marriages. While some tried to return to a more modern Mormon church, Robyn Brown’s family has been participating in a new evangelical Christian ministry that is very vocal about its conservative core values.

Urban Hope Church

Redditors have discovered that Sobyn-Robyn’s kids are members of Urban Hope Church, a new-age Christian ministry in Flagstaff with views that are not exactly inclusive.

For example, their tenants on Christianity go against some members of the Brown family’s lifestyles, as posted by user Miserable_Gift_7924. We wonder what Leon and Gwendlyn think of this:

Other curious topics in their written doctrine include their specific views on smoking and divorce:

Smoking

The Bible commands us not to allow our bodies to become “mastered” by anything.

Smoking is undeniably strongly addictive. Scripture teaches us to care for our bodies, “Do

you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have

received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore honor God

with your body”. Smoking is undoubtedly very bad for your health. Smoking has been

proven to damage the lungs and the heart (1 Corinthians 6:12, 6:19-20).

Divorce A Christian may divorce a spouse only when his/her partner is repeatedly committing the sin of adultery (Matthew 5:32; 19:9), or if the spouse refuses to live with him/her and departs (abandonment) (1

Corinthians 7:15). Both exceptions present the believer with an option; but never a mandate.

The Brown kids are featured in several photos and videos on Instagram from Urban Hope Church, including Aurora and Breanna who are members of the Young Adults group.

Have the Browns ditched polygamy for evangelism?

