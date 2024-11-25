| | |

How much money did Robyn and Kody Brown make selling their Flagstaff house?

ByAsa Hawks

On the current season of Sister Wives, Kody Brown informs Janelle Brown that he doesn’t have the money available to pay off the last plot of Coyote Pass land. Meanwhile, Kody and Robyn put more than $400,000 down on a Flagstaff house they purchased for $2.1 million just last month!

In case you missed it, Kody and Robyn recently sold their previous Flagstaff house (affectionately dubbed Brownton Abbey) for $1,775,000. That is almost double what the couple paid for the property ($890,000) in August of 2019.

According to what the Browns have stated on the show, the entire family helped pay the $222,500 Brownton Abbey down payment. It’s unclear if there was any sort of arrangement in place for Meri and/or Janelle to be compensated once the property sold.

HOW MUCH MONEY DID KODY & ROBYN MAKE SELLING THEIR HOUSE?

Robyn and Kody Brown bought Brownton Abbey for $890,000 in 2019. They sold it for $1,775,000 in 2024. That’s a difference of $885,000 in just five years! That would mean their property value increased an average of $177,000 a year!

So, how much did Robyn and Kody actually make from buying and selling the Flagstaff house? It’s impossible to know the exact amount, but we’ve compiled as much information as we could gather for you below.

We will start with the $885,000 difference in selling prices. From that amount we will need to subtract a few costs.

It’s likely Kody and Robyn paid realtors’ fees, which generally range from 5% to 6%. Five percent of the sale price would be $88,750.

Closing costs look to average roughly 1.2% in Arizona, which comes to $21,300.

Kody and Robyn have made significant improvements to the property, including the installation of a heated driveway. We will estimate the amount of improvements to be $25,000. (Please note that purchased artwork does not count towards home improvement. If that were the case, the amount would likely be close to $1 million, adding at least $1,000 to the value of the property. 😂)

Let’s do some quick math:

$885,000 – $88,750$21,300$25,000 = $749,950

We will round up to $750k.

Kody and Robyn would qualify for capital gains tax exemption on $500,000. That leaves a taxable capital gain of $250,000.

The long-term federal capital gains tax for $250,000 would be 15%. That equates to $37,500 in federal capital gains tax.

(If Kody and Robyn had no other income, they would be able to subtract $94,050 from $250,000 when calculating capital gains tax. However, it is safe to assume they made more than that amount from TLC in 2024. If the couple made more than $333,750 from TLC and other sources in 2024, they were likely bumped into the 20% capital gains tax bracket.)

Arizona’s capital gains tax has the same brackets as the federal guidelines. It looks like Robyn and Kody would pay 1.875% capital gains tax on $250,000, which equals $4,687.50. (It might be that Arizona capital gains would be calculated based on the amount after federal capital gains tax, or vice versa. The difference wouldn’t be too dramatic either way.)

That’s a total of $42,187.50 in federal and state capital gains taxes. Let’s round down to $42,000.

If we subtract $42,000 from the $750,000 capital gain they got from selling the house, that leaves $708,000 cash in pocket. Subtract the couple’s initial down payment of $222,500, and the result is a profit of $485,500.

RECAP: KODY & ROBYN MADE ROUGHLY $485,500 BUYING AND SELLING THEIR FLAGSTAFF HOUSE

Kody and Robyn put a $420,000 down payment on their new house, which would leave more than $290,000 in cash left over to pay whatever they might owe Janelle and Meri for the house, and Christine for child support.

It’s also important to remember that the Browns still own all the Coyote Pass lots, and they are all fully paid off. Coyote Pass is very close to Brownton Abbey, so it is safe to assume the land value has increased dramatically since the family purchased the lots in June of 2018.

There are A LOT of reasons to criticize the Brown family for making the move from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, but it CERTAINLY worked out from a financial standpoint!

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


web analytics


Similar Posts

Sister Wives’ Meri Brown’s emotional affair exposed by vengeful catfish
| |

Sister Wives’ Meri Brown’s emotional affair exposed by vengeful catfish

ByEmily

The Brown family is facing one of their most unique challenges yet as Meri Brown reportedly engaged in an emotional affair with someone she believed was a successful businessman — and is now being publicly shamed by the woman who was actually behind the elaborate plot. As viewers of Sister Wives know, Meri has been…

SISTER WIVES Did Meri find out Kody divorced her on the One-On-One special?
| |

SISTER WIVES Did Meri find out Kody divorced her on the One-On-One special?

ByVioleta Idyll

The marriages in the polygamous Brown family of Sister Wives don’t follow the same rules as legal monogamous marriages. Although they were spiritually binding through the Brown family’s former church, when members no longer believe in the faith anymore a divorce can simply be declared, much like a “break-up” in a dating relationship. This is…

SISTER WIVES Robert Garrison Brown is Sister Wives third death by suicide
|

SISTER WIVES Robert Garrison Brown is Sister Wives third death by suicide

ByAshley Marie

The passing of Janelle and Kody Brown’s son Robert Garrison Brown is the third suicide to effect the stars of TLC’s Sister Wives. Read more about their tragic losses below… Sister Wives has aired since 2010 on TLC, introducing us to the Brown family, who practiced polygamy for 30 years before ultimately disbanding. Kody Brown,…

|

What faith do the Brown family from TLC’s Sister Wives practice?

ByDarren O

The Brown family from TLC’s polygamy themed reality show Sister Wives are currently under investigation of bigamy by the police. While bigamy is rarely prosecuted in Utah it does carry with it the charge of third-degree-felony.

So what faith, one the family is careful to not specifically mention, do the Brown’s adhere to; a belief system so strong that they are willing to risk prosecution and arrest to follow? Read on to find out about the doctrines and history of their chosen faith.

SISTER WIVES Are Mykelti’s twins identical or fraternal? Pregnancy update
|

SISTER WIVES Are Mykelti’s twins identical or fraternal? Pregnancy update

ByVioleta Idyll

A few days ago Sister Wives’ Mykelti Padron gave some updates about her pregnancy with twins in a video to promote her MLM LuLaRoe. Reddit poster @ComesandGoes31 reported on the information Mykleti shared, including that Sister Wives is still in production and will film the birth of her twins. “They are fraternal twins, they will…

VIDEO SISTER WIVES Christine explains why she wants Mykelti to put off her wedding
| | | |

VIDEO SISTER WIVES Christine explains why she wants Mykelti to put off her wedding

ByEmma

Christine Brown, star of TLC’s reality TV series Sister Wives, received quite a shock when her daughter Mykelti brought up the subject of marriage during last week’s season premiere. Mykelti, who is 19 years old, had only been dating her boyfriend Tony for five months before she told her mother that he wanted to ask…