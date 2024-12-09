| | | |

SISTER WIVES How much is Coyote Pass worth today?

ByAsa Hawks

How much is Coyote Pass worth today? Estimate based on 2025 full cash values and comparable sales.

It has been six and a half years since the Brown family from TLC’s Sister Wives purchased four lots of land in Flagstaff, Arizona that would later be known as Coyote Pass.

Kody Brown, Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown paid $820,000 for the land in June of 2018. Two of the lots were paid in full, and the family took out loans totaling $292,400 for the remaining properties.

The Browns have since paid off all of the loans. As a result, the Brown adults (minus Christine) now own the entirety of Coyote Pass outright.

Below is a map of how the property is currently divided with the names currently on each of the deeds:

Coyote Pass update 2024

KODY & ROBYN’S HOUSE DOUBLED IN VALUE

As Starcasm readers are well aware, Kody Brown and Robyn Brown recently sold their Flagstaff home for $1,775,000. That is nearly double the $890,000 they paid for the home in August of 2019.

Kody and Robyn took a large chunk of the money they made from the sale of Brownton Abbey (CLICK HERE for a complete breakdown on how much they made after taxes, fees, etc.) and purchased a $2.1 million dollar property in Flagstaff.

Kody and Robyn’s house essentially doubled in value in five years. So what does that mean for Coyote Pass? Is it worth more than double what the family paid six and a half years ago?

HOW MUCH IS COYOTE PASS WORTH NOW?

The Coconino County Assessor website provides the “full cash value” for properties in the county. The full cash value is the estimated amount a property would currently sell for.

Based on the 2025 full cash value of the properties, Coyote Pass is currently worth $1,389,552. That is roughly $570,000 more than the Browns paid in 2018.

Below are the full cash values over the past few years for each of the Coyote Pass lots:

Coyote Pass property values 2025

However, the full cash value is almost always well under the actual amount a property could sell for. For example, the property just purchased by Kody and Robyn for $2.1 million has a 2025 full cash value of $1,515,563 on the Coconino Assessor website.

To get a more accurate appraisal of the current value of the Coyote Pass properties, we tracked down three comparable empty lots in Flagstaff that sold in the past couple months.

Those three comparable properties sold for a total of $801,000. The total 2025 full cash value for those three properties is $672,514. That means the total actual sale price for the properties was 1.191 times higher than the sum of the full cash values.

Using that as a guide, the Browns’ lots would currently sell for $1,389,552 (combined full cash value) multiplied by 1.191. That would mean the approximate current value of Coyote Pass is $1,654,956. That is $834,956 more than the $820,000 the Browns paid in 2018.

If the Browns divided the sale of the property evenly among the four adult owners, that would equate to an increase in value of more than $200,000 each. Of course, that number doesn’t figure in interest paid on the loans, costs of any upgrades made to the land, or taxes and fees associated with selling.

For a complete breakdown of the Browns’ purchase of Coyote Pass, the video below does a very thorough job:

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


