SISTER WIVES Coyote Pass ownership changes! EXCLUSIVE

Sister Wives stars Kody Brown, Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown have finally addressed the inequality of ownership of the four properties known as Coyote Pass.

According to property records recorded on Thursday, the four adults have signed warranty deeds changing the ownership of the properties.

For those needing a reminder, here is a graphic showing the ownership of the four lots comprising Coyote Pass after Christine removed her name:

CHANGES TO COYOTE PASS

Based on the filings, three of the four properties are now jointly owned by all four of the Brown adults. One of the smaller lots (seen second from the right in the image above) was owned by only Kody and Robyn. There was nothing recorded indicating a change in ownership of that property.

Here is an excerpt from the warranty deed for the property that was previously owned by Kody, Janelle and Meri:

Kody Winn Brown, A Married Man, as his Sole and Separate Property and Janelle Brown, An Unmarried Woman and Meri Caroline Brown, An Unmarried Woman do/does hereby convey to Kody Winn Brown and Robyn Alice Brown, Husband and Wife, as Community Property with Right of Survivorship, as to an undivided 50% interest and Janelle Brown, An Unmarried Woman, as to an undivided 25% interest and Meri Caroline Brown, An Unmarried Woman, as to an undivided 25% interest [in] the following real property situated in Coconino County, Arizona…”

The other deeds are worded similarly, with the prior owners listed in the grantor sections and all four adults listed in the grantee sections.

Based on this information, here is the revised map of Coyote Pass ownership:

It’s unclear why one property appears to remain in the possession of just Kody and Robyn. I assume that was the result of negotiations among the family members.

It’s also unclear why the Browns decided to share the properties instead of divide them, with Meri and Janelle receiving lots of their own to do with what they choose. It appears they are now even more tied to each other than they were before.

Perhaps we will learn more when Sister Wives returns later this month.

DEEDS ALTERED IN SEPTEMBER OF 2024?

The alterations to the Coyote Pass deeds were recorded in Coconino County on March 27. However, the deeds were originally drafted in early September of 2024.

It’s also interesting to note that the Browns signed the documents at different times, with Robyn looking to be the last holdout. Below is a timeline of the dated signatures on the deeds – all of which were 2025:

January 9 and January 13 – Janelle Brown

January 15 – Meri Brown

January 17 – Kody Brown

March 26 – Robyn Brown

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









