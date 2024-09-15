SISTER WIVES What’s the current status of Coyote Pass? Who owns what?

The multiple marriages of Sister Wives star Kody Brown continue to crumble as fans prepare for the premiere of the popular TLC reality series’ 19th season later tonight.

It was announced last month that Kody and Robyn Brown have put their large Flagstaff house (know as Brownton Abbey) up for sale. It’s unclear where the couple plans to live once the property sells.

Also unclear is what the fate of the Brown family’s Coyote Pass property will be — especially since most of the Brown spouses appear to be leaving Flagstaff.

Christine has moved away to live with her husband in Utah.

Based on the Season 19 preview trailer, Meri Brown looks to have made the permanent move to Parowan, Utah where her bed and breakfast is located.

Janelle Brown has purchased a VERY large piece of land in North Carolina with Maddie and Caleb, presumably as a home to her Taeda Farms flower business.

What is the current status of Coyote Pass?

The Brown family FINALLY paid off the Coyote Pass property completely in early June of 2023. As Sister Wives viewers are likely aware, the last parcel to be paid off was the one owned by Kody and Janelle.

The four parcels that comprise Coyote Pass cost the Browns a total of $820,000 in June of 2018.

Below is a map of the parcels as they were originally purchased by the Brown family, including a price breakdown for each parcel.

Christine Brown removed her name from the deed to the parcel she was part owner of in August of 2022. That parcel is now in Kody and Robyn’s name.

For those of you looking for a current breakdown of the Coyote Pass property by wife, we have the before and after for you — including the division of acreage and purchase price:

According to property records, as of September 12, 2024, there has been no additional changes in regards to the ownership of the Coyote Pass land parcels. Both Meri and Janelle still remain on the deeds for their parcels.

There is also no indication the Browns have followed through on their initial plan to realign the Coyote Pass properties after paying it off.

Perhaps the Starcasm meme featured on Sister Wives will come to fruition after all!

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









