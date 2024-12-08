SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY Are Mia Alario and Troy Radtke still dating?

Fans of the gorgeous Mia Alario have been rooting for her relationship with Troy Radtke ever since we met him on season 2 of her show Southern Hospitality. Are the two still together?

Southern Hospitality premiered November 28, 2022 and has quickly become one of Bravo’s newest hits. SoHo saw a 44% increase in viewership by the end of season two, as word of mouth really caught on for this Southern Charm spin-off. Leva Bonaparte operates the bar Republic Garden & Lounge in Charleston, South Carolina, the backdrop for the young reality series featuring bartenders, bottle service girls and VIP managers.

Cast member Mia Isabella Alario was fired at the beginning of the second season of Southern Hospitality for admitting that she drank on the job. This announcement was in response to her long time colleague Lucía Peña getting fired for the same offense. After Mia’s reign at Reupublic, her story line shifted to scenes with her father and blossoming love interest Troy Radtke.

Are Mia and Troy still together?

Mia Alario and Troy Radtke

Mia Alario and Troy Radtke are still together and are happier than ever. Dating for over a year, the pair hasn’t skipped a beat since planning a trip together at the end of Southern Hospitality season two. They often are featured on each other’s social media. Radtke is currently Regional Sales Manager at Align Technology in Charlotte, North Carolina while Mia still lives in Charleston.

Most recently the pair reunited at the Charlotte airport December 8, 2024… just in time for Christmas. Could a proposal be on the horizon? Radtke is no stranger to surprising Alario…

