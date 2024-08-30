SISTER WIVES Kody and Robyn’s house is for sale for $1.65 million

Here’s your chance to own a VERY large piece of reality television history! Sister Wives couple Kody Brown and Robyn Brown are selling their 4,476-square-foot house in Flagstaff (famously known as Brownton Abbey) for $1.65 million!

“Tucked away behind towering pines on a secluded ridge, this stunning 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home offers unparalleled privacy and breathtaking views,” reads the property’s listing. “Backing the National Forest on a picturesque 2-acre lot, this home is truly one of a kind.”

More from the listing:

As you approach, the heated driveway welcomes you, providing a luxurious entrance to your own private retreat. The main level features a primary bedroom with a luxurious, spa-like en-suite bathroom, complete with a large dual-head shower and built-in shelving in the walk-in closet.

The heart of the home is the huge kitchen, equipped with a 6-burner cooktop and a double oven, a commercial-size refrigerator/freezer, and a walk-in pantry with space for an additional fridge.

Enjoy outdoor living on the huge partially covered deck that spans across the living room, dining room, and primary bedroom. Imagine [sitting in a rocking chair with your sister wives and] soaking in breathtaking views of the Flagstaff Peaks while sipping your morning coffee.

The backyard, featuring newly added turf, provides a low-maintenance outdoor space perfect for relaxation and play.

The open layout seamlessly connects the kitchen, living room, and dining room, creating the perfect space for entertaining. Natural light floods the home, making it a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Downstairs, discover a versatile family or game room, complete with a walk-out basement and its own private covered patio! This level also features three additional bedrooms, each with generous closets and en-suite bathrooms.





The entire house is equipped with an underfloor hydronic heating system, with each bedroom having its own thermostat for personalized comfort. A backup generator system ensures you’re always prepared. Other highlights include two laundry rooms and a new roof installed just three years ago.

The extra-wide garage is a standout feature, offering a convenient drive-thru option plus an additional single bay, making it ideal for those with multiple vehicles or storage needs.

This home is as efficient as it is comfortable! Whether you’re looking for a private retreat or a stunning space to entertain, this home offers the best of both worlds, elevate your lifestyle and make this home yours while it’s still available!

How much did Kody and Robyn pay for their house?

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown initially bought Brownton Abbey for $890,000 in August of 2019.

From our previous post about the purchase of Brownton Abbey:

According to property records, Kody and Robyn took out a mortgage for $667,500 in August of 2019. That would mean that the couple (and the rest of the Brown family?) made a down payment of $222,500, which equates to 25% of the price.

It appears that Kody and Robyn refinanced the property and got a new mortgage in November of 2021, which is very different than taking out an additional second mortgage. Property records indicate that the couple took out the new 30-year mortgage for $548,250 on November 30, 2021. That is a decrease of $119,250 in principal in a little over two years.

It’s unclear where Kody Brown and Robyn Brown are moving to. It’s also unclear if they have already purchased another property.

As fans of Sister Wives are likely well aware, the couple had A LOT of stuff in the house! In addition to lots of decorative items, the house also helped store items related to Kody’s firearm accessories business.

Here’s a peek inside the windows downstairs from an episode of Sister Wives:

And some more glances inside the house:

As you can tell in the property listing photos included in this article, most all of the items have been removed from the house. I assume it is either in storage (perhaps in a truck on Coyote Pass? 😂) or in the couple’s new house.

