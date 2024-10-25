SISTER WIVES Robyn and Kody Brown buy $2.1m house in Flagstaff

Sister Wives couple Kody Brown and Robyn Brown are movin’ on up! The two reality stars just purchased a 7,884 square foot house in Flagstaff for $2.1 million!

The deed for the property was signed over to Kody and Robyn (as Trustees of the White Stone Trust) and was officially filed on Thursday.

Kody and Robyn Brown’s New House Details

The couple’s new home is located in northeast Flagstaff approximately 16 miles from their previous house — and Coyote Pass.

According to the property listing, Kody and Robyn’s new house has 6 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

The 7,884 square feet of living space is divided between the main house (5,596 square feet), the guest house (2,288 square feet), and detached RV garage (2,200 square feet).

The main house includes 4 bedrooms 4.5 bath, 3 fireplaces, a 5th room that can serve as an office or bedroom, a formal living area as well as an upstairs entertainment area, formal dining, tongue & groove ceilings, elegant staircase w/ gorgeous wrought iron railings & tiled risers that lead to a beautiful cat-walk & loft overlooking the formal living room area.

The guest house has an upstairs apartment with bedroom, TV/living room area & full bathroom. The downstairs consists of a full kitchen with dining area, 2nd full bathroom & impressive game room with custom epoxy floor, plus an additional room that could be used as a theatre room or entertainment area.

This truly special home is positioned on 2.56 acres w/ a tastefully landscaped front entrance, fenced backyard, oversized 3 car garage w/ built in custom cabinets, gorgeous paver patio, tranquil pond with a large custom waterfall, natural gas hook-ups for a grill & fire pit, a paved area hot tub ready. The young at heart will enjoy the zip line, treehouse & tether ball.

How Much Is Kody And Robyn’s Mortgage?

According to the mortgage documents, Kody Brown and Robyn Brown borrowed $1.68 million to purchase the property. It is a 30-year mortgage concluding in 2054.

Did Kody and Robyn sell their other Flagstaff house? The couple listed their famous “Brownton Abbey” property for sale in August.

The listing is no longer active and there are reports online that it was removed sure to it being under contract. There has been no official filing indicating the property was sold, but we will continue to check and share any updates.

#SisterWives You can buy Brownton Abbey! Kody Brown and Robyn Brown have listed their 4,476-square-foot house in Flagstaff for sale for $1.65 million! Details and lots of photos, including the couple's WILD purple bedroom?! https://t.co/3bjjm2cGh1 pic.twitter.com/pQRwJ2syYq — Starcasm (@starcasm) August 30, 2024

