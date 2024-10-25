| |

SISTER WIVES Robyn and Kody Brown buy $2.1m house in Flagstaff

ByAsa Hawks

Robyn and Kody Brown buy a new house in Flagstaff

Sister Wives couple Kody Brown and Robyn Brown are movin’ on up! The two reality stars just purchased a 7,884 square foot house in Flagstaff for $2.1 million!

The deed for the property was signed over to Kody and Robyn (as Trustees of the White Stone Trust) and was officially filed on Thursday.

Sister Wives Kody Brown and Robyn Brown buy another house in Flagstaff

Kody and Robyn Brown’s New House Details

The couple’s new home is located in northeast Flagstaff approximately 16 miles from their previous house — and Coyote Pass.

According to the property listing, Kody and Robyn’s new house has 6 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

The 7,884 square feet of living space is divided between the main house (5,596 square feet), the guest house (2,288 square feet), and detached RV garage (2,200 square feet).

Photos of Kody Brown and Robyn Brown's new house in Flagstaff

The main house includes 4 bedrooms 4.5 bath, 3 fireplaces, a 5th room that can serve as an office or bedroom, a formal living area as well as an upstairs entertainment area, formal dining, tongue & groove ceilings, elegant staircase w/ gorgeous wrought iron railings & tiled risers that lead to a beautiful cat-walk & loft overlooking the formal living room area.

Sister Wives Robyn and Kody Brown's new house satellite view

Kody and Robyn bought a new house 2024

The guest house has an upstairs apartment with bedroom, TV/living room area & full bathroom. The downstairs consists of a full kitchen with dining area, 2nd full bathroom & impressive game room with custom epoxy floor, plus an additional room that could be used as a theatre room or entertainment area.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown have an RV garage and a guest house now

This truly special home is positioned on 2.56 acres w/ a tastefully landscaped front entrance, fenced backyard, oversized 3 car garage w/ built in custom cabinets, gorgeous paver patio, tranquil pond with a large custom waterfall, natural gas hook-ups for a grill & fire pit, a paved area hot tub ready. The young at heart will enjoy the zip line, treehouse & tether ball.

Kody and Robyn's new house photos

How Much Is Kody And Robyn’s Mortgage?

According to the mortgage documents, Kody Brown and Robyn Brown borrowed $1.68 million to purchase the property. It is a 30-year mortgage concluding in 2054.

Did Kody and Robyn sell their other Flagstaff house? The couple listed their famous “Brownton Abbey” property for sale in August.

The listing is no longer active and there are reports online that it was removed sure to it being under contract. There has been no official filing indicating the property was sold, but we will continue to check and share any updates.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


web analytics


Similar Posts

WORTHY UP Why is Meri Brown charging people $600 for a membership?
|

WORTHY UP Why is Meri Brown charging people $600 for a membership?

ByVioleta Idyll

Sister Wives‘ Meri Brown has promised to tell her story many times in the past, so many viewers were expecting a book. No book yet, but Meri has launched a membership program called “Worthy Up” where she says she’s going to tell her story and inspire others to find their own worth. Meri’s worth seems…

Sister Wives How big is Robyn Brown's house?
| | |

How big is Robyn Brown’s house? What’s the square footage and how many bedrooms? SISTER WIVES

ByAsa Hawks

On the most recent episode of Sister Wives, Janelle Brown has parked her new RV on Coyote Pass and the rest of the Brown family comes by to take a tour. Despite praising Janelle earlier for her seemingly wise fiscal decision to buy the RV instead of the house she had been renting, Kody has…

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown have a camper at their house. Is Dayton living in it?
| |

Why do Kody and Robyn Brown have an RV on their property? Is that Dayton?! SISTER WIVES

ByAsa Hawks

On this week’s episode of Sister Wives, viewers get a rare peek inside Kody Brown and Robyn Brown’s mansion on the hill known as Brownton Abbey when the family shares their stay-at-home trick-or-treating event for their youngest kids, Solomon and Ariella. In addition to the interesting things we see inside the house (more on that…

PHOTOS SISTER WIVES Mariah Brown is dating classmate Audrey Kriss
|

PHOTOS SISTER WIVES Mariah Brown is dating classmate Audrey Kriss

ByJessica Bradford

Less than three months after coming out to the world as a lesbian, Mariah Brown is in a relationship. Mariah made her announcement on the season finale of Sister Wives which aired on January 1st. The scene was likely filmed several months before– sometime in late 2016. At the time, Mariah denied being romantically involved…

SISTER WIVES Why Ysabel had to get her back surgery during the COVID-19 pandemic
| | |

SISTER WIVES Why Ysabel had to get her back surgery during the COVID-19 pandemic

ByVioleta Idyll

In August of 2020, Christine Brown informed her then-husband Kody that their 17-year-old daughter Ysabel Brown would be getting much-needed spine surgery for her severe scoliosis in September. They would have to travel to New Jersey to get the surgery, which made Kody ask that the surgery be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At…

SISTER WIVES Mykelti Brown eats placenta; makes controversial claims about Postpartum depression
| |

SISTER WIVES Mykelti Brown eats placenta; makes controversial claims about Postpartum depression

ByAshley Marie

There’s a lot of news in the Sister Wives world currently, but this story may be one of the more… odd ones. Christine’s daughter Mykelti (Brown) Padron is making bold claims about what she thinks causes Postpardum depression, including losing your “happy juice” – something the Sister Wives daughter believes can be returned to the…