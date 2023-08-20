SISTER WIVES If Robyn saw that we were perfect ‘we were all really good actors’

Sister Wives season 18 is premiering soon and in a new clip, Meri Brown implies that if Robyn thought they were a perfect family, they were “really good actors.”
Watch the preview and hear Meri’s breakdown of the family before Robyn Brown joined them…
Sister Wives
Sister Wives season 18 is about to premiere and lots of clips are coming out to preview the new explosive season.
The series, which follows the Brown family, has documented the lives of Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn for the last 13 years. The group lived as a polygamist family until recently when most of the wives have chosen to disband.
Christine Brown was the first to leave the family officially in 2021, a major storyline of the last few seasons. Since then, Janelle and Meri have also broken off – leaving Robyn and Kody Brown in what is now essentially a monogamist lifestyle.
Life before Robyn Brown
In a preview from TLC, Robyn Brown claims that she is “questioning her reality” because she doesn’t understand how the family could have become so fractured.
Robyn says:
Everything that’s happening with Kody and Christine and then everything that happened through COVID, I am questioning my reality. I’m starting to wonder if I didn’t really know what was happening back then. I’m just looking for answers because I don’t understand this.
In a sit-down with Meri Brown, Meri explains to the audience that while they were a good family before Robyn joined them in 2010, Robyn may have been mistaken as to how “perfect” they really were.
When Robyn came into the family we were not a perfect family but we were a really good family. I think people are looking back and trying to pick it apart and if she saw that we were perfect then either we were all really good actors or she had blinders on. I don’t know. And I’m not saying that to be rude we just were not perfect… but we were really good.
Sister Wives premieres season 18 on Aug 20, 2023 at 10/9c on TLC.
