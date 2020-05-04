EXCLUSIVE My 600 Lb Life’s Sarah Neeley pregnant and engaged: ‘Life is truly amazing’

Here’s some good news to get you cheering on a pandemic Monday: not only is My 600 Lb Life star Sarah Neeley pregnant, she’s engaged to the love of her life! Though she’s shared news of her engagement on her social media feeds, Sarah hadn’t yet publicly acknowledged her pregnancy — but confirmed both pieces of news in an exclusive chat with Starcasm.
To say the last couple of years have been a whirlwind for Sarah would be a massive understatement. Back in April of 2018, she made her My 600 Lb Life debut at a peak weight of 642 pounds and an eating addiction that stemmed from traumatic childhood fights between her since-divorced parents. By her debut’s end, however, Sarah had lost just over 40 percent of her body weight, dropping 249 pounds thanks to dieting and weight loss surgery. Before long, she was dropping hints that her weight loss had gotten even more impressive.
But as Sarah approached and eventually reached goal weight, her life began to fall apart. Last summer, Starcasm broke the news that Sarah had suffered a miscarriage, a tragedy that was unfortunately documented on her Where Are They Now? episode. Sarah also revealed that she’d been battling addiction to an unknown substance and that she was checking herself into a rehab center to get help.
The last time we updated on Sarah Neeley’s story, the 26-year-old Ohioan was in a far better place, “thank[ing] God for second chances” as she completed her recovery program and reaffirmed her will to live.
“I’ve come too far to just throw it all away,” Sarah wrote. “I will fight. I have a purpose. I’m worth it.”
So, that’s Sarah’s story in a nutshell. But what about Sarah Neeley pregnant?! We can indeed confirm the good news, which comes directly from Sarah herself. After sharing several engagement photo updates featuring herself and her fiancé Jonah, Sarah told Starcasm, I am engaged. And pregnant!” She added, “Life is truly amazing.”
In case it wasn’t already obvious, yes, that is Sarah and Jonah in the photo at the top of the article. Sarah captioned the pic with a lyric from an especially appropriate Daughtry song: “‘This is utopia, let’s make a brand new start.’🎶 💚💜💟”
And here’s another pic of Sarah and Jonah from the same update, one with an even simpler, more direct caption: “The love of my life💗💗”
Before you ask, no, there don’t appear to be any photos of Sarah Neeley pregnant just yet, and Sarah declined to say how far along she was. But she did tell us that she’s completely ready to begin a new life with Jonah, and sounded just as completely at peace with what came before her and what lies ahead.
“I’m ready for my life,” Sarah said. “A peaceful quiet life with my new starting out family. Being a good wife and a good mom are my focus. Enjoying life. That’s all I want after all the chaos I’ve already lived.”
We’ll leave you with just one final image of Sarah and Jonah celebrating their love — but it’s a good one. The collage of engagement photos features Sarah possibly looking happier than we’ve ever seen her:
“I feel like the luckiest woman in the world. I get to marry the love of my life,” Sarah wrote in the caption, adding the emojis and hashtag “💜💚 #godgaveuseachother.”
Congratulations to Sarah and Jonah on finding each other! My 600 Lb Life viewers and fans of Sarah’s weight loss journey can leave a congratulatory note on her Instagram page.
(Photo credits: Sarah Neeley pregnant via Facebook, Instagram)
John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. Tips: E-mail john@starcasm.net or Twitter @john_starcasm.