PUMP RULES Raquel Leviss left Los Angeles after Scandoval to become a Sound Bath Healer in Arizona

In 2023 it was revealed that VPR cast members Tom Sandoval, 42, and Raquel (real name: Rachel) Leviss, 30, were having an affair. During this time Sandoval was committed to long time partner Ariana Madix, whom he dated for nearly a decade. Dubbed ‘Scandoval’ the betrayal rocked basically the entire world, attracting attention far outside the reach of typical reality television.

In its aftermath, the couple retreated to a mental health facility where they were said to be working on themselves and escaping the public eye. While Tom Sandoval is unfortunately still in our faces, Leviss did manage to disappear off the radar for a while. She has recently popped in the Southwest and you’ll never believe what she’s up to now…

After her stint on Reality TV Raquel changed her name back to Rachel Leviss, and now goes by an even more shortened ‘Rachel L.’ She moved from her home in Los Angeles to Tuscon Arizona where it looks like she’s found a community of new friends. Leviss appears at peace following her now-infamous break up from Pump Rules star Tom Sandoval.

Leviss’ life today is away from television cameras, earning her Sound Bowl Practitioner certification (a comprehensive sound bath practitioner training for playing therapeutic-style sound baths with crystal singing bowls and gongs.) On March 20, 2025 she held a Spring Equinox Sound Bath that sold out Drishti Yoga in Tuscon.



Friends in the comments were supportive:

You’re creating such a cool life for yourself and I’m cheering for you ❤️ I love a sound bowl meditation. Something about them block out all my thinking and allow me to just relax. I am over the moon for you out new relationship! And you look so so happy!keep climbing!!!

while it’s clear some fans refuse to forgive and forget: Bye bye Rachel!!! Have a good life without your famous friends!! Hahahah I love that everyone is still cancelling her 😂😂👏 Is there a deeper reason why you need to post how great everything is? I would love to live a quiet and secluded life after everything you did.

