|

PUMP RULES Raquel Leviss left Los Angeles after Scandoval to become a Sound Bath Healer in Arizona

ByAshley Marie

Raquel Leviss left Los Angeles after Scandoval to become a Sound Bath Healer in Arizona. Learn more about what the former Vanderpump Rules star is up to today…

Raquel Leviss Scandoval

In 2023 it was revealed that VPR cast members Tom Sandoval, 42, and Raquel (real name: Rachel) Leviss, 30, were having an affair. During this time Sandoval was committed to long time partner Ariana Madix, whom he dated for nearly a decade. Dubbed ‘Scandoval’ the betrayal rocked basically the entire world, attracting attention far outside the reach of typical reality television.

PUMP RULES Tom Sandoval used code names to hide affair with Raquel Leviss

In its aftermath, the couple retreated to a mental health facility where they were said to be working on themselves and escaping the public eye. While Tom Sandoval is unfortunately still in our faces, Leviss did manage to disappear off the radar for a while. She has recently popped in the Southwest and you’ll never believe what she’s up to now…

Rachel L Sound Bowl Practitioner

After her stint on Reality TV Raquel changed her name back to Rachel Leviss, and now goes by an even more shortened ‘Rachel L.’ She moved from her home in Los Angeles to Tuscon Arizona where it looks like she’s found a community of new friends. Leviss appears at peace following her now-infamous break up from Pump Rules star Tom Sandoval.

Leviss’ life today is away from television cameras, earning her Sound Bowl Practitioner certification (a comprehensive sound bath practitioner training for playing therapeutic-style sound baths with crystal singing bowls and gongs.) On March 20, 2025 she held a Spring Equinox Sound Bath that sold out Drishti Yoga in Tuscon. 

Friends in the comments were supportive:

You’re creating such a cool life for yourself and I’m cheering for you ❤️
 
I love a sound bowl meditation. Something about them block out all my thinking and allow me to just relax.
 
I am over the moon for you out new relationship! And you look so so happy!keep climbing!!!
 
while it’s clear some fans refuse to forgive and forget:
 
Bye bye Rachel!!! Have a good life without your famous friends!!
 
Hahahah I love that everyone is still cancelling her 😂😂👏
 
Is there a deeper reason why you need to post how great everything is? I would love to live a quiet and secluded life after everything you did.
 

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



web analytics


Similar Posts

PHOTOS How much plastic surgery has Stassi Schroeder had?
| | |

PHOTOS How much plastic surgery has Stassi Schroeder had?

ByJohn

How much plastic surgery has Stassi Schroeder had done? The Vanderpump Rules star has been up-front about several procedures–including, most recently, her breast reduction–but at least one prominent plastic surgeon believes there’s been more Stassi Schroeder plastic surgery than the 27-year-old acknowledges. Stassi herself revealed the breast reduction surgery–which she referred to more specifically as…

Do you believe Lisa Vanderpump’s excuse for PUMP Restaurant closing?
|

Do you believe Lisa Vanderpump’s excuse for PUMP Restaurant closing?

ByAshley Marie

Fans have many different theories about why Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump is closing the doors of PUMP Restaurant in West Hollywood so abruptly. Read the owner’s rationale here… and find out the “real” reason for the shut down. Vanderpump Rules Lisa Vanderpump has been a television figure since her debut on the Real Housewives…

Lisa Vanderpump fights claims she is the new RHOBH villain
| | |

Lisa Vanderpump fights claims she is the new RHOBH villain

ByJohn

The recent drama between Lisa Vanderpump and Yolanda Foster regarding Yolanda’s family’s Lyme disease drama has fans divided over Lisa’s new role as the alleged RHOBH villain. And Lisa Vanderpump herself has taken to her Bravo blog to defend herself against the allegations, which she says are nonsense. Starpulse recently noted that the Real Housewives of…

VANDERPUMP RULES The special meaning behind Jax Taylor’s ring for Brittany Cartwright
| |

VANDERPUMP RULES The special meaning behind Jax Taylor’s ring for Brittany Cartwright

ByAmelia Cunningham

The season Seven premiere of Vanderpump Rules airs tonight on Bravo and features Jax Taylor’s romantic proposal to Brittany Cartwright after a bit of a bumpy road. The ring he gives Brittany has an extra-special sentimental significance. Jax’s father recently passed away, and his death sent Jax into a bit of a tailspin. Brittany was…

Jax Taylor stealing sunglasses Freaky Tiki Tropical Optical
|

SECURITY VIDEO Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor stealing sunglasses in Hawaii

ByAsa Hawks

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor was arrested in Hawaii over the weekend and charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing a pair of sunglasses valued at over $300. The hunky reality star is currently out of jail, but he may have a hard time beating the rap because surveillance video camera footage released online today…

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY Leva Bonaparte Bravo series premieres November 28 TRAILER
| | |

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY Leva Bonaparte Bravo series premieres November 28 TRAILER

ByAshley Marie

The trailer is here for the new Southern Charm spin-off series Southern Hospitality! The show, starring controversial new ‘Charmer Leva Bonaparte, is set to premiere on Bravo November 28 and the first look is finally available. View the trailer for Southern Hospitality here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEVA BONAPARTE (@levabonaparte)…