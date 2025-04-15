| | |

Jill Duggar’s husband Derick Dillard no longer District Attorney for the State of Arkansas

ByAshley Marie

According to his LinkedIn, Jill Duggar’s husband Derick Dillard is no longer a District Attorney for the State of Arkansas. Is the Counting On star even still a lawyer? Keep reading to learn more about Dillard’s career and next move, below…

Derick Dillard Attorney at Law

Derick Dillard is best known for appearances on the TLC reality series’ 19 Kids and Counting and and it’s spin-off Counting On. Married to Duggar daughter Jill, the Dillard’s have 3 children, Israel, Samuel, and Frederick. The couple has been married for nearly 10 years.

REPORT Derick Dillard headed to law school at University of Arkansas

Dillard has been practicing law since he first started at The School of Law at the University of Arkansas in 2018. He was sworn in on May 13, 2022. At that time, Jill was pregnant with son ‘Freddy’.

Derick Dillard leaves State of Arkansas for private practice

First noticed by eagle-eyed Duggar fans on Reddit (ofc), Derick Dillard’s LinkedIn has been updated to show that Jill Duggar‘s husband no longer works as an Assistant District Attorney with the State of Oklahoma, District 27. This career move comes after Dillard prosecuted Tiger King star Joshua Dial for domestic assault charges.

Jill Duggar’s husband Derick Dillard is prosecuting Tiger King star Joshua Dial for domestic assault charges

Derick is still licensed to practice law in both Oklahoma and his home state of Arkansas and it looks like that’s his plan from here on out. Dillard currently lists his job title as Attorney at Law for ‘Dillard Law’ which he says started in February 2025.

The Counting On star’s past roles include Rule XV Attorney and Student Attorney. No more info has been uncovered about ‘Dillard Law.’

Derrick no longer ADA. Hung out a shingle?
byu/IndependencePlus5557 inDuggarsSnark

 


 

Reddit users speculate on Derick’s career switch:

Where I’m from being an ADA is a stepping stone, it’s terrible pay, there are no union protections, but it’s something to put on your resume. Most don’t stay ADAs for long, you get the knowledge you need and move along.
My fiancé and I both used to be APs (which is what an ADA is called in our state). There are some people who make a career out of it because the pension in our state is great: after 25 years, you can retire with 65% pay for life, no age requirements. But probably an equal number leave; my office in particular was having a huge exodus at the time I left. Some of the offices in our state are unionized but only a few; his was forming a union just as he left. We both left though within a month of each other for different state government jobs solely for more money and a better quality of life. I am so glad we did because it is the only reason being homeowners is even a possibility for us now. It was financially impossible before.
 

|

