Jill Duggar’s husband Derick Dillard no longer District Attorney for the State of Arkansas

According to his LinkedIn, Jill Duggar’s husband Derick Dillard is no longer a District Attorney for the State of Arkansas. Is the Counting On star even still a lawyer? Keep reading to learn more about Dillard’s career and next move, below…

Derick Dillard Attorney at Law

Derick Dillard is best known for appearances on the TLC reality series’ 19 Kids and Counting and and it’s spin-off Counting On. Married to Duggar daughter Jill, the Dillard’s have 3 children, Israel, Samuel, and Frederick. The couple has been married for nearly 10 years.

Dillard has been practicing law since he first started at The School of Law at the University of Arkansas in 2018. He was sworn in on May 13, 2022. At that time, Jill was pregnant with son ‘Freddy’.

Derick Dillard leaves State of Arkansas for private practice

First noticed by eagle-eyed Duggar fans on Reddit (ofc), Derick Dillard’s LinkedIn has been updated to show that Jill Duggar‘s husband no longer works as an Assistant District Attorney with the State of Oklahoma, District 27. This career move comes after Dillard prosecuted Tiger King star Joshua Dial for domestic assault charges.

Derick is still licensed to practice law in both Oklahoma and his home state of Arkansas and it looks like that’s his plan from here on out. Dillard currently lists his job title as Attorney at Law for ‘Dillard Law’ which he says started in February 2025.

The Counting On star’s past roles include Rule XV Attorney and Student Attorney. No more info has been uncovered about ‘Dillard Law.’





Reddit users speculate on Derick’s career switch:

