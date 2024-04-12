VANDERPUMP RULES Jax Taylor blames vaccines for son Cruz’s developmental delays, read his anti-vax comments

Jax Taylor from Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules and The Valley is making controversial claims, blaming vaccines for his son’s potential Autism diagnosis.
During his separation from wife and costar Brittany Cartwright news has come to light that Cruz, 2, may have developmental delays.
See social media react to his dangerous comments…
Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright
Jax Taylor, 44, is the star of Bravo’s hit reality series Vanderpump Rules. His wife Brittany Cartwright, 35, was also a star on the series. Together, they now star on a new reality show called The Valley. Immediately before its premiere they announced their separation.
Jax and Brittany have a 2 year old son, Cruz, who turns 3 on April 12th (today!)
Cruz Taylor speech regression
In a confessional from The Valley, Cartwright explained that Cruz had been having some problems with his speech, saying that she felt he had recently “regressed”:
He stopped talking altogether and now we are going to put him in speech therapy just to make sure that he has all the help that he needs. (…) It can make you really, really sad sometimes because you just want your kid to be so perfect and whenever things go a little bit different than you planned it can be a lot of pressure for a mom. I don’t ever want to see him struggle with anything.
Jax Taylor anti-vax comments
In a dangerous turn of events, Jax Taylor is making comments on what he feels caused his son to “regress.” The bold “anti-vax” comments come from Taylor as he questions whether or not childhood vaccines are to blame for Cruz’s speech delay.
Fans were quick to react, pointing out that the problematic comments come during Autism Acceptance month (April.)
Jax taking this kind of stance in Autism acceptance month is nasty work pic.twitter.com/rCArMZXCaw
— Joy K. (@boybellyjk) April 12, 2024
Those in support of vaccines understand Autism as having a genetic cause, speculating that Jax from Vanderpump Rules may be feeling guilty due to his advanced paternal age (44.)
I’m not a Jax fan. But I honestly feel so bad for him. IF Cruz is on the autism spectrum it is most likely because Jax was 40ish when he was conceived. And that IS scientifically linked to autism. I’m sure he’s googled, he knows, he feels guilty, and he’s deflecting.
— sarah jane (@janes958) April 12, 2024
Blaming possible signs of autism on vaccines is very uneducated but I would expect nothing less from Jax I didn’t go to college Taylor. #TheValley #PumpRules https://t.co/6FciWwKqMN
— 🔮 𝕭𝖗𝖚𝖏𝖎𝖙𝖆 🦇 (@ohthatashleyy) April 12, 2024
