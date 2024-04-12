VANDERPUMP RULES Jax Taylor blames vaccines for son Cruz’s developmental delays, read his anti-vax comments

April 12, 2024 Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Vanderpump Rules

Jax Taylor from Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules and The Valley is making controversial claims, blaming vaccines for his son’s potential Autism diagnosis.

During his separation from wife and costar Brittany Cartwright news has come to light that Cruz, 2, may have developmental delays.

See social media react to his dangerous comments…

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor, 44, is the star of Bravo’s hit reality series Vanderpump Rules. His wife Brittany Cartwright, 35, was also a star on the series. Together, they now star on a new reality show called The Valley. Immediately before its premiere they announced their separation.

Jax and Brittany have a 2 year old son, Cruz, who turns 3 on April 12th (today!)

Cruz Taylor speech regression

jax taylor autism comments

In a confessional from The Valley, Cartwright explained that Cruz had been having some problems with his speech, saying that she felt he had recently “regressed”:

He stopped talking altogether and now we are going to put him in speech therapy just to make sure that he has all the help that he needs. (…) It can make you really, really sad sometimes because you just want your kid to be so perfect and whenever things go a little bit different than you planned it can be a lot of pressure for a mom. I don’t ever want to see him struggle with anything.

Jax Taylor anti-vax comments

In a dangerous turn of events, Jax Taylor is making comments on what he feels caused his son to “regress.” The bold “anti-vax” comments come from Taylor as he questions whether or not childhood vaccines are to blame for Cruz’s speech delay.

Fans were quick to react, pointing out that the problematic comments come during Autism Acceptance month (April.)

Those in support of vaccines understand Autism as having a genetic cause, speculating that Jax from Vanderpump Rules may be feeling guilty due to his advanced paternal age (44.)

Do you agree with Jax Taylor’s comments or do you think they are dangerous, especially during Autism Acceptance month? Tweet us here.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter's @RealityByAshley.



