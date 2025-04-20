THE VALLEY Brittany Cartwright slams RFK Jr’s autism remarks after son Cruz’s diagnosis; ‘Misinformation is a big deal.’

The Valley stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor share son Cruz, 3, who was recently diagnosed on the autism spectrum. While Taylor has been outspoken about his views on vaccines ‘causing’ autism, Cartwright is making it clear she disagrees with both him and Robert F Kennedy, Jr.’s controversial remarks.

Cruz Taylor autism diagnosis

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are currently going through a divorce, but during their nearly decade long relationship they were blessed with a son, Cruz Taylor. Both currently staring on season two of Bravo’s The Valley, the pair recently shared that Cruz was officially diagnosed on the autism spectrum.

Explaining why she felt the need to speak out on her sons condition, Cartwright acknowledges transparency is part of the game:

I just felt like it was time to talk about Cruz because with the show coming out and everything, I knew people would see notice that he was still non-verbal and everything. I felt like it was up to me to address it.

Cartwright has been a staunch advocate for her son while dealing with Taylor’s public meltdown and cocaine addiction admission. Taylor holds the conservative viewpoint that Cruz’s autism was ’caused’ by vaccines and other factors.

Brittany Cartwright speaks against RFK

Brittany Cartwright has taken a completely different stance when it comes to her sons diagnosis and believes there is misinformation being spread that is harmful to the community.

Brittany Cartwright is calling out RFK Jr following his nasty comments about Autism and the community! #TheValley pic.twitter.com/aNZkgayf1k — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) April 19, 2025

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary, had a lot to say about the condition at a press conference on April 16. Cartwright clapped back immediately on the April 18 episode of her podcast When Reality Hits.

RFK Jr. believes that autism occurrences are ‘on the rise’ due to environmental factors and vaccines (which Jax Taylor agrees with.) He then made controversial remarks stating autistic individuals will ‘never hold a job, they’ll never play baseball, they’ll never write a poem, they’ll never go out on a date and will never use a toilet unassisted.’

Cartwright believes that while that describes some cases, it doesn’t apply to all:

That just kind of like rubbed me the wrong way a little bit. It kind of made me sad because it’s just such a public platform and misinformation is a big deal.

Brittany wants to be an advocate for Cruz and other non-verbal children like him. It will be a big undertaking since it seems like she is up against so many.

I really wanna be a positive advocate for other families and other people that are going through something like that, because [Cruz] is the most beautiful thing in the world.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter's @RealityByAshley.










