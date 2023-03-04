What is Raquel Leviss real name? Vanderpump Rules star’s identity is a lie

In news that completely shocked Vanderpump Rules fans, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have broken up and the reason is fellow costar Raquel Leviss.
Raquel is lying about quite a few things as it turns out… including… her name?!
Raquel Leviss was born September 1994 in California.
Fans know Raquel from her years on the hit Bravo series Vanderpump Rules. Originally introduced to the group as James Kennedy’s girlfriend (looks like Leviss is making her way around the cast.)
The two became official in 2015 and eventually got engaged in 2021. The wedding was called off seven months later. HMMM… now we REALLY wonder why!
Raquel is lying about much more than who she’s been hooking up with. Kennedy, Sandoval and Schwartz… the drama is just beginning to unfold.
TikTok users were quick to point out Leviss has never really been transparent.
In a video posted by PrincessStoneGirl818, the creator claims that her husband went to high school with Raquel Leviss and that her actual name is… RACHEL!
Yes, that’s right… Raquel Leviss real name is Rachel Leviss.
What’s the reason for the change? We don’t really know, but we can assume it’s to sound more ‘fancy’- possibly to secure her spot on reality tv?
Fans react to Raquel name lie
Fans of Vanderpump Rules have been through the ringer the past 24 hours. Castmates from the show are coming out to promise their revenge, with both Lala Kent and Kristen Doute both declaring to be on Ariana’s ‘side.’
No matter who you believe, it’s pretty hard to take Raquel’s word for it when everyone now knows her name is Rachel.
