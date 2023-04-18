What is Miraval, really? Mental health facility or luxury Scandoval resort?

Scandoval is NOT having it with Miraval for “outing” their recent stay. Is Raquel Leviss seeking out mental health treatment or is the couple just escaping the drama they’ve created for themselves?
Miraval Resort or Mental Health Facility?
Miraval Resort & Spa has multiple locations across the United States.
Billed as “Luxury Inclusive Wellness Retreats” the resort promotes itself as an inclusive destination resort and spa with innovative programs and wellness specialists.
The retreat has three locations, the Berkshires, Austin Texas, and an Arizona location which is where Scandoval had their rumored stay.
Luxury accommodations and activities are included in all inclusive packages that patrons pay ahead of time.
While there are wellness classes like “spiritual drumming” and “understanding crystals,” there is nothing that implies the getaway is licensed therapy* in any way.
(Reports were flying around that Raquel Leviss (real name: Rachel) had “gone to rehab” and/or “checked herself into a facility for mental health” before it being exposed that her stay was at the famed resort & spa.)
Big LOL at Tom Sandoval for thinking MIRAVAL was going to solve his narcissism. #VanderpumpRules
*Another interesting fact about the retreat is that it is one of the only wellness centers in America to serve alcohol.
Sandoval and Leviss cheat together
For those living under a rock, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss of Vanderpump Rules fame have been taking over every news outlet recently for cheating with each other for nearly 6 months.
Sandoval had been dating Ariana Madix, another costar on the Bravo series, for nine years.
Public apologies have been made, but the court of general opinion has yet to forgive the two for their antics.
Scandoval claps back
Miraval made some implications over the weekend implying that the disgraced couple was staying there. While they didn’t name any names, the post lowkey references Vanderpump Rules, the show Raquel and Tom star on together.
Tom Sandoval took to his Instagram stories Monday to blast the company for “outing” their stay, writing:
I’m beyond disappointed in @MiravalResorts @MiravalArizona and their decision to post to their Instagram account this past weekend alluding to me staying there this week. They claim to be a refuge for wellness and betterment. But that is obviously false. They’d rather feed into the negativity and spectacle that has engulfed my life.
While it is true that the resort was shady in its post, there is nothing that states Miraval is a top secret facility or that your identity will be concealed during your stay.
