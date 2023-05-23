Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney restaurant is about the sandwiches, not the pasta

It’s not about the pasta!!!! It’s about the sandwiches? Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney are opening a new restaurant together that already has fans buzzing.
Learn more about Something About Her, the gourmet sandwich shop opening soon.
Vanderpump Rules
Vanderpump Rules has been on the air for 10 seasons starting with its debut in 2013. Stars of the show were featured for their jobs in the food and beverage industry, and many have gone on to open eateries of their own.
Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney have been in the spotlight recently due to a massive Scandoval, but that’s not the ONLY thing the two VPR cast members have going on.
Ariana’s ex Tom Sandoval has two different establishments: Tom Tom and Schwartz and Sandy’s. Madix is coming for him with a restaurant of her own.
Something About Her
Madix and Maloney are working on their sandwich shop which is named Something About Her. What’s with the unusual moniker? They ladies are just trying to keep it cool.
Tacky sandwich puns are not our vibe.
So what is their vibe? Turns out it’s bringing gourmet sandwiches to the masses. Especially women.
We want it to feel very unapologetically feminine. The restaurant may have a “bright pink” front door, and (we) plan to fill it with plants and greenery.
The Instagram for the business is already up and running, so we can get a sneak peak at what SAH will really be about… though they really aren’t sharing too much yet.
Interestingly, while the shop hasn’t even opened yet the ladies are already selling merch.
It’s not about the pasta
How did the Vanderpump Rules ladies land on sandwiches when most of the VPR related restaurants have more of an upscale lounge feel? It was a deal that was supposed to involve Tom Schwartz, you know, before that whole thing blew up.
katie and ariana need to turn "something about her" into "first wives club sandwiches" 🥪 #pumprules
— blonde hair 🖤 black heart (@blndhairblckhrt) March 3, 2023
During a season 9 episode, Katie explained to Lala:
Schwartz and I talked about doing a sandwich shop and the whole thing, eventually. This bar’s going to keep him a little tied up for a while. So the other day, Ariana was like, ‘I’ll f–king do it with you.’
Personally we LOVE sandwiches and can’t wait to take a bite out of the Scandoval Queen’s newest endeavor!
