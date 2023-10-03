19 KIDS AND COUNTING Why Amy Duggar King ‘unplugged’ amid family scandal

Amy Duggar King from 19 Kids and Counting recently went “off the grid” and didn’t have her cell phone for a week! Is she avoiding her family scandal?
Amy Duggar King
Amy Duggar King was featured on 19 Kids and Counting during her adolescence as she is cousins to the Duggar children. The infamous fundie family is lead by Jim Bob Duggar. Amy’s mom is his sister, Deanna Duggar.
Currently Amy is married to Dillon King. On April 21, 2019, Amy and Dillon announced that they were expecting their first baby, due October 2019. Daxton, who goes by Dax, is often featured on his parents social media.
Amy speaks out
Amy recently disconnected from her family, and we are not surprised why!
The Duggar family has been embroiled with scandal: first with eldest son Josh’s inappropriate activity and then with their association with the Institute in Basic Life Principles, a conservative Christian group that is being exposed for cult-like behavior and sex crimes.
King spoke out against the fundamentalist organization in the recent documentary Shiny, Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. Jill Duggar Dillard also shared her truth during the docuseries.
A Duggar disappears
The 19 Kids and Counting star recently “unplugged” and went an entire week without cell service! Was it to avoid her famous family’s issues?
Amy and her mother Deanna recently ran into Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, and according to them she was extremely rude. It is possible this encounter further fractured Amy’s ties to the family.
For her 37th birthday, Amy Duggar King had a getaway at the Glass Cabin. The vacation rental is 10 min from Eureka Springs, Arkansas nestled in the Ozark mountains. The luxury retreat has all the best amenities… except apparently cell service.
King posted twice for her birthday, once before her trip and again 6 days after – proving that she really did avoid social media and her phone for a week!
We’re glad the reality star got some time to relax… away from her family drama!
