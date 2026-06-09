Olivia Plath says Kim Plath accused her of trying to give her breast cancer



In a new TikTok video reacting to Kim Plath’s Facebook Reel, Olivia Plath claims Kim used to testify before smallchurches in South Georgia that Olivia was going to give her breast cancer.

“She judged me so much for wanting to charter my own life, and be my own pilot . . . she would tell any church in South Georgia that would listen to her,” Olivia said.

According to Olivia, Kim was wailing and sobbing at these churches, telling the congregation that her daughter-in-law Olivia, was going to give her breast cancer because Kim believed that breast cancer is caused by stress.

Olivia called out Kim’s hypocrisy because, in the Reel, Kim was asking people not to spread hate and instead to let people “live differently.”

“If you don’t like someone, just move on; you don’t need to comment; just move on, please,” Kim says in the video. “If nothing else, then do it for you. It doesn’t help to stew in negativity all day long, and that’s really who you’re hurting at the end of the day. It really reflects poorly on the person that’s doing it.”

“I’m sorry, this is the same lady that disapproved of every single thing about in my life, disliked me so much, wouldn’t shut up about it, and judged me to hell and back for it. Where was this whole ‘live, let live’ philosophy then?” Olivia retorted.

“I would like an apology letter in the mail. I will give you a fake address where you cannot hurt me, but you can send me a letter,” Olivia says.