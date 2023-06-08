PLATHVILLE Olivia Plath calls Christians “condescending,” Lydia Plath claps back

Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath came out with some harsh words against Christians in a recent Instagram Live. Her sister-in-law Lydia Plath clapped back while currently on a cross-country missions trip.
Are the two feuding? Read more and “judge” for yourself…
Welcome to Plathville
Welcome to Plathville is a TLC series that has ran for 4 seasons and is expected to continue with a new season soon. The show started in 2019 and introduced us to the Plath family – most of whom are conservative Christians with potential ties to the Institute in Basic Life Principles.
Similar to the Duggars and Bates families, the Plaths lived a sheltered life. Olivia Meggs, who married Ethan Plath in 2018, has since separated herself from their strict upbringing and has some very harsh critiques of Christianity… making her the “black sheep” of the family.
Olivia Plath controversial Instagram Live
Olivia Plath recently took to her Instagram Live with her biological sister Lydia to condemn the followers of the ILBP in reaction to the new Amazon Prime docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.
During the livestream Olivia made some bold accusations, saying that Christians are “judgmental” and “condescending.”
She must have gotten a lot of backlash, because Plath went back on Instagram to explain herself in the below video – though she didn’t really take anything back…
Olivia Plath going off against Christians, calling them “condescending” and “judgmental” #welcometoplathville pic.twitter.com/AdrQHftQcs
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) June 8, 2023
In our Live my sister and I were talking about judgmental Christians and how we really haven’t met any that aren’t. I wanted to take one small second to say – that that is a generalization. On the whole, Christians in my life have been so judgmental and condescending and there are a few exceptions. They’re few and far between but I have met a few that I think would identify as a Christian who have been so kind and loving towards me.
Lydia Plath claps back
Lydia Plath, Ethan’s sister and Olivia’s sister-in-law, is currently on a cross-country mission trip to spread the word of Jesus and is even trying to convert/”save” people along the way.
Though Lydia typically has a pretty nonconfrontational demeaner, she immediately posted some comments to her own Instagram story that seem to be directly pointed at Olivia Plath.
The most telling sentence? “You can’t just lump everyone together and assume they’re the same.”
Olivia Plath made it clear that she “might have” met “some Christians” who are kind but they are “few and far between.” These seem like fighting words against the entire Plath family… whom she would have immediately excluded if she didn’t feel they were judgmental.
Is Lydia Plath finding her voice and coming out against Olivia Plath’s harsh judgments of her own, or is this all just a coincidence?
