PLATHVILLE Olivia and Ethan still not divorced, Olivia on Kim’s DUI, more

Welcome To Plathville star Olivia Plath recently appeared on The Sarah Fraser Show and she talked about a wide array of topics ranging from her still pending divorce from Ethan Plath and Kim Plath’s DUI arrest to that time 90 Day Fiancé‘s Big Ed slid into her DMs.

Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath Divorce Update

As Starcasm was the first to report, Olivia Plath filed for divorce from Ethan Plath in Minnesota on February 21, 2024. Starcasm was also the first to report the couple’s divorce was “closed administratively” on April 26 due to unaddressed deficiencies in the filing.

Ethan and Olivia shared some information about how much money they make from the show (and Ethan’s other job) in their Minnesota filing, but as the Deficiency Notice stated, they didn’t include information about spousal maintenance or details about their bank accounts, assets and liabilities.

Olivia is asked about the divorce on The Sarah Fraser Show, and she confirms she and Ethan are still married. She also reveals the reason for the deficiencies in the original filing was Ethan’s aversion to filling out some of the forms having to do with his finances.

“He didn’t want to fill out the financial part of the paperwork,” Olivia says. “So then I was like, well, if he’s not filling it out, I can’t fill it out. I’m not coming to court being like, yeah, I’m making all this money and he’s not making any money. We’re not, we’re not playing this game.”

Olivia continues: “So it got flagged by the courts that it had to be finalized and fixed. And that is where it still rests because I cannot get an answer out of him to finally fix that.”

Olivia Plans To Refile For Divorce

After confirming her and Ethan’s divorce filing in Minnesota was closed, Olivia shares her plans going forward.

Olivia tells Sarah Fraser her lease in Los Angeles expires this summer, and she plans to move somewhere else. (She does not reveal — and perhaps does not know yet — where she will be moving.)

“Once I move there and settle down, and I’ve been a resident of that place for six months, I can just serve paperwork. I don’t have to go through the whole ‘whoop-de-doo, hoop-de-doo’ of ‘Please answer my text messages. Please don’t block me. Please sign paperwork.'”

It’s unclear exactly when Olivia’s LA lease expires/expired, but it’s probably safe to assume she won’t be re-filing divorce paperwork until early 2025.

Olivia Plath on Kim Plath’s DUI

Sarah Fraser tackled a lot of difficult topics with Olivia Plath, including Kim Plath’s DUI arrest and car crash last year. As Welcome To Plathville viewers are well aware, Kim’s crash and arrest have not been mentioned AT ALL on the show.

“There is a lot that I am tempted to say,” Olivia says in regards to Kim’s arrest, “but is that in my best interest?”

Olivia continues down the high road by dodging the topic. “That’s not my life anymore. I don’t have to say those things. I don’t need to. My time is better spent starting like a support group for people that dated their kids.”

Big Ed Slid Into Olivia Plath’s DMs

Olivia is asked if any celebrities have approached her about potentially dating, and she reveals 90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed reached out to her via direct message!

Actually, Olvia teased the identity of her would-be suitor to Sarah and provided some details to help Sarah guess his identity.

“It’s from another show that I’m pretty sure you’ve covered,” Olivia begins. “I would say a pretty problematic figure that just loves to, like, get in relationships with girls abroad and send them lots of money.”

Sarah is able to narrow it down to 90 Day Fiancé and her first guess is Angela Deem’s estranged husband, Michael Ilesanmi. Sarah quickly recounts her guess and nails it with her next attempt by guessing Big Ed.

Olivia confirms it was Big Ed. Sarah bursts out laughing and covers her face. “Did you even respond?” Sarah asks.

“I did. I did respond,” Olivia says. “I did respond because he was telling me all kinds of stuff, and I just said, ‘Yeah, you like the view?'”

Below is the full episode of The Sarah Fraser Show with Olivia Plath. Check it out for LOTS more from Olivia, including details on her relationship with Brendan, the current season of Welcome To Plathville, dealing with negativity, her relationship with her family, and her future career plans.

