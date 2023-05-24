WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE Olivia Plath hints at foot fetish career for extra money

Olivia Plath from Welcome to Plathville posted unusual content on Instagram recently implying she and her sister are going to sell feet pics due to “rising costs.”
See the bizarre post below…
Welcome to Plathville
Olivia Plath was introduced to fans on the reality series Welcome to Plathville. Married to Ethan Plath, the star has been a part of all 4 seasons of the show since its debut in 2019.
Following the Plaths, conservative Christians from rural Cairo, Georgia, parents Kim and Barry (who are now divorced) have 9 children, Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia and Mercy.
Olivia’s relationship with the traditional family has always been strained because of her more “liberal” outlook, but her new Instagram post is really pushing the boundaries.
Olivia and Ethan Plath
Olivia Meggs married Ethan Plath in 2018. Feuding with his mother since the beginning of their courtship, Olivia has demanded that Ethan have a no contact agreement with his mother.
The two did end up reuniting in season 4 of Welcome to Plathville, having a deep conversation about Ethan’s restrictive upbringing.
Ironically, Kim hasn’t been too conservative lately with rules for herself – the mother of 9 got a DUI in 2022 and is currently dating a new man after leaving her husband.
Olivia Plath foot fetish videos
While Olivia Plath is known for constantly pushing the boundaries, one of her Instagram posts was enough to raise even the most open-minded eyebrows.
To the hit song “Popular” from the musical Wicked, Olivia and her sister film a video about how they are going to sell feet pictures due to “the cost of living rising.”
Olivia Plath is a wedding photographer, plus it is assumed she and Ethan get paid for appearing on Welcome to Plathville. We didn’t realize she was struggling for money… but apparently she’s willing to do whatever it takes to keep up.
The comment section is filled with supporters (!!) who share stories about how they too make money off of selling their feet. We can’t believe this is coming from someone who used to grow up in such a conservative household she’s referred to it as a “cult” on numerous occasions.
While this may have just been for laughs, we cant help but wonder what would cause Olivia to post something so bold… there’s also no sign as to whether or not husband Ethan is in on the joke.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com