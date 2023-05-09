Olivia Plath shared the shockingly sad news on Instgram that one of her younger brothers has passed away in an accident. Local news reports have revealed that 15-year-old Micah Meggs died after being struck with a car while riding his bike.
According to ABC 13 News the fatal crash happened Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:10p.m. on Route 220 in Franklin County, Virginia.
“Hey guys,” Olivia wrote. “I’m jumping off of social media for a bit. Don’t worry if you don’t see me around – I’m taking some space now.”
“I lost a younger brother last night to an unexpected accident and I need some clarity and space for grieving,” she continued.
Both Ethan Plath and his wife Olivia Plath neé Meggs come from large families and two of their siblings share the same name: Micah and Lydia. Rest In Peace to Micah Meggs.