PLATHVILLE Olivia Plath posts tribute to late brother on his birthday after passing

Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath has posted a touching tribute to her brother Micah on what would have been his 16th birthday. He passed away earlier this year in a tragic accident.
Welcome to Plathville
Welcome to Plathville is a reality television series that airs on TLC. The show has had 4 seasons and introduced us to the Plath family, conservative Christians who once lived all together secluded on a farm.
The family has changed a lot since the premiere of Plathville, with several divorce scandals, a DUI, and many family feuds coming to the forefront.
Eldest son Ethan Plath’s wife Olivia Meggs is somewhat of a black sheep, and her “image” is much different from the Plath family members who are “towing the line.” She has gotten into a war of words with sister Lydia several times over the course of the last year.
Micah Megg’s passing
Unfortunately, Olivia Plath suffered a devastating loss earlier this year when her brother Micah was killed in a car accident at the age of 15. He was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike.
She wrote a long post about the situation, which had her torn up because of the estrangement in her family:
oliviamarieplath I’ve rewritten this a few times because somehow I have no words, even though inside of me is a vortex of every emotion possible.
You’ll always be in my heart, Micah Titus. You deserved so much, and I don’t think you knew just how loved you are. ♥️ I will miss your laugh so much.
I hadn’t been allowed to see my younger brother Micah for several years, because as an adult I’ve chosen a non-religious different life path than my parents. I can’t stop thinking about all of the memories we never got to make and how I missed out on the last few years of his life. When growing up in a large family, the older kids often become like parents to the younger kids. Micah was my baby; I was 9 when he was born and I remember that day like yesterday. I potty trained him, taught him to read, carried him around on my hip and then piggyback style, and felt largely responsible for him. I’ve often felt jaded as an adult about being parentified when I was a mere child, but now I’ll always treasure those sweet memories because they are all I have. Baby Ticah Mitus, we kids called him 😇
Micah suffered his entire life from Cerebral Palsy caused by a Brachial Plexus injury during his birth which made it difficult for him to do the things he enjoyed. In lieu of flowers my family is requesting that those who are so inclined to donate to the Brachial Plexus foundation. Donations can be made at ubpn.org.
Micah was only 15 and died in a tragic accident. Life isn’t promised; hug your loved ones a little tighter today. ❤️🩹
Olivia Plath tribute to late brother
On what would have been his 16th birthday, Olivia is posting another tribute, though this one seems harder for her to find the words.
Full of grief, she added this brief message to her Instagram stories:
