Since 21-year-old Moriah Plath was kicked out of her family home when she was still a minor, she’s gotten several tattoos, and plans to get many more. Tonight’s episode of Welcome to Plathville showcases Moriah getting inked with the word “Rebel” on her forearm because she feels like that word defines who she is. She’s since added several more.
Black Heart
Moriah got her first tattoo, “Black Heart” with three red lines in between the words, in 2020. She explained that she spent a lot of time thinking about what she wanted.
Just like the tattoo she’s getting this season, Black Heart is on her left wrist, and she has plans to get a full sleeve a tattoos on that arm.
As for what the Black Heart Tattoo means, Moriah said that the red lines represented her scars, making them more visible. She wanted to memorialize them to help her deal with past trauma. She also says the tattoo represents growth and strength for her.
“Black Heart” is symbolic of how she feels like an outsider in her family, and has a different heart from her siblings. This same sentiment may apply to her new Rebel tattoo was well.
Large rose tattoo
Moriah got a large red rose tattoo on her front hip with a black rose going towards her back in 2022, and documented the process on her YouTube channel.
In the description box of her video, Moriah says the she’s wanted this particular tattoo for a long time, and thinks the artist did a great job. It was done at Secret Tattoo Studio in Tampa, FL.
The Rebel Tattoo
The night before Moriah got her “Rebel” on her left forearm, she met her dad Barry for kombucha (Season 5, Episode 4.)
Barry asked her if she really wanted this tattoo, but Moriah was “positive.”
“Absolutely nothing can change my mind,” she added, to show her resolve.
Barry then jokes that when she gets older her skin may sag and the tattoo may be hard to read.
In interview, Barry explains that he used to care more about personal choices like this about her appearance, but now he’s more concerned about what’s going on with Moriah “internally.” And this new perspective is helping his kids connect with him more. Moriah has even opened up to him about her depression and thoughts of harming herself.
At the kombucha date, Moriah also shared with him how when she lost all of her hair from alopecia as a kid, the way people bullied her helped shape who she is today.
When Barry asked why she was getting the word “Rebel” tattooed on her, Moriah answered, “Because at the end of the day, that’s who I am. Nothing can change that.” That’s a bit vague but it’s clear that Moriah has always felt a bit like a black sheep in the Plath family.
Barry has his own interpretation on it, which has religious connotations. “I’ll just say ‘Hey, she’s rebelling against everything that her enemy has planned against her.”
“That sums it up,” Moriah says.
More Tattoos
Since Moriah got her Rebel tattoo in 2022, she’s added several more and unveiled them on Instagram a couple of months ago ( Summer 2023.) Because she’s making a sleeve of tattoos on her left arm, it looks like the images are flipped.
She now has matching red roses on her collarbone, thorns on her left shoulder, a pair of abstract wings a little farther down her left arm, and then a quote on her inner left arm.
It’s hard to make out exactly what the quote says from the image she shared on Instagram, but if you know what it says, please tell us on Twitter @starcasm.
How many tattoos does Moriah Plath have?
There may be ones the public isn’t aware of, but from what we’ve been shown by Moriah, she has at least 7-8 separate pieces of art on her skin. The motif seems to be black and red ink with an almost gothic vibe.