Welcome To Plathville stars Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath have finally started the process to make their split official!
Starcasm can exclusively reveal the couple filed a joint petition for dissolution of marriage on Wednesday, February 21. Olivia is listed as the Petitioner and Ethan is the Respondent.
The filing was in Carver County, Minnesota. Carver County includes Victoria, Minnesota, which is the location of Ethan and Olivia’s apartment featured on Welcome To Plathville Season 5.
Neither Ethan nor Olivia are represented by a lawyer in the divorce, and that may have resulted in a few errors that need to be remedied.
The day after the couple filed the divorce paperwork, a Deficiency Notice was filed by a court administrator. It appears the couple left the section about spousal maintenance blank, as well as the sections asking for information about bank accounts and assets or liabilities.
Here are the issues with the Plaths’ divorce filing identified by the court administrator:
Paragraph 16(a) of the Joint Petition needs to be addressed as well as Paragraph 17 both on page 10.
Paragraph number 6 (spousal maintenance) on page 15 needs a response as well.
Are pages 22 through 30 filled out accurately? No bank accounts, assets or liablities for either co- petitioner?
Additionally, when submitting the Joint Petition, please efile the Joint Petition as well as a copy of the same document efiled as proposed order.
Starcasm is looking to get more information from the original divorce filing, and we will update as soon as we know more.
[Hey In Touch. When you “exclusively confirm” this story, please provide credit.]
Olivia Plath answers questions after divorce filing
It seems that actually filing for divorce motivated Olivia to want to talk a little bit publicly about the divorce and how her life is going. She opened up her Instagram to questions from fans and has been answering some of those questions in her stories this week.
Below are a few examples of the fan questions and Olivia’s answers:
QUESTION: Will you continue using the surname Plath? Why? I feel enormous admiration for you! ❤️
OLIVIA: Haha it cracks me up how many times I get asked this question 😂 Yes, I’ve been a Plath for the entirety of my adulthood, it’s the name that is tied to all of my personal and business assets.
I’ll probably change my name when I get married again someday, but I’m not in a rush. And I also don’t think that it’s a big deal. It’s a name. Names don’t “belong” to people, you can be called anything you want. 😂🫶🏼
QUESTION: What’s dating like post-divorce/ religion trauma?
OLIVIA: It’s brought a lot of insecurities and hang-ups that I have to the surface, but that’s good. I’d rather see them and deal with them.
It’s also made me believe in healthy and happy partnerships and realize what it feels like to be spoiled, listened to and treated gently. So all around a win win. 🏆😂
QUESTION: What’s next for you?
OLIVIA: Putting down some roots, working on a writing project, exploring how to use my platform to support deconstruction, another fun project that I can’t wait to share 🤭 … to name a few things. And still shooting weddings and working with the best clients in the world. 🫶🏼
QUESTION: Have you felt any stigma from being divorced at such a young age?
OLIVIA: In the beginning, yes. Most people around my age that I meet didn’t have to grow up so quickly and can’t fathom my experiences.
But when I started hearing stories and finding support from other ex fundamentalists/ evangelicals, I realized my story is far from uncommon and I don’t need to be ashamed of it. Those experiences are empowering now because I can use them to both better my own life and help others understand and better theirs.
QUESTION: What did you learn about yourself after your divorce? I appreciate your vulnerability.
OLIVIA: That for years I thought I was too needy, and really I was just asking the wrong people to meet my needs in relationships. It was pretty profound when I first realized that.
Did Kim Plath and Barry Plath file for divorce?
Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath’s divorce filing wasn’t the only one Welcome To Plathville fans were waiting on.
Kim Plath and Barry Plath split up quite a while ago, and Kim has already entered into a serious relationship with airplane mechanic Ken Palmer. However, there is no evidence that Kim and Barry have actually legally filed for divorce.
I checked Georgia court records at the time of writing this post, and there still doesn’t appear to be any record of a Kim Plath and Barry Plath divorce filing in the state of Georgia. Perhaps Ethan and Olivia will inspire them to FINALLY make it official? Stay tuned!
