WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE Kim Plath’s mystery man Ken Palmer named in DUI case

Welcome to Plathville star Kim Plath has moved on from husband Barry and details about her new boyfriend are emerging thanks to her recently reopened 2022 DUI case.
Welcome to Plathville
Welcome to Plathville is a TLC reality series which has run for 4 seasons. Since its premiere in 2019 we’ve gotten to know the Plath family, including mother Kim and father Barry.
Kim and Barry Plath drifted apart and inevitably got divorced in 2022. Even though the family started out as super strict Christians, Kim has spread her wings and now is being more independent with her choices – including drinking alcohol.
In earlier seasons the Plath’s didn’t even let their children drink Coca Cola, but Kim has clearly learned how to indulge since then, and unfortunately it has gotten her into some trouble.
Kim Plath’s DUI
Kim Plath was cited for driving under the influence after crashing her SUV into a ditch in June of 2022. She was also charged with personal injury and property damage.
Due to her crime, she was later booked into the Wakulla County Detention Center in October of 2022… however she was released that same day and never served any hard jail time, though a mug shot was taken.
#WelcomeToPlathville mom Kim Plath arrested in Florida this morning. Plus, she has a "Pending DUI" case stemming from an incident in June. #Plathville https://t.co/LAHlMeTTIQ
— Starcasm (@starcasm) October 20, 2022
As Starcasm previously reported on the Welcome to Plathville star, the details of her sentencing include:
- Driver’s license suspended for 6 months
- Ignition interlock device for 6 months
- Subject to random chemical testing any time day or night at the discretion of probation
- No alcohol, unprescribed medications, or illegal drugs
- Must complete SA evaluation within 30 days and follow all the recommendations of the evaluator
- Complete DUI school
- 9 months of county probation
- 50 hours of community service
Who is Ken Palmer?
Kim’s DUI was reopened after she filed an order to dismiss the impoundment and immobilization of her vehicle that was involved in the case.
In the affidavit, Kim listed two other vehicles in her possession and had to reveal that one was being driven by her new boyfriend, Ken Palmer.
So who is Ken Palmer? Ken is a 57-year-old former member of the US Air Force who grew up in central Mississippi. After leaving the Air Force, Ken worked as a Lead Aircraft Technician at Delta Air Lines, an HVAC technician, and a customer service agent.
In February of 2021, Ken started a job as Director of Maintenance at Florida Aviation. In addition to his maintenance work, Ken is also a flight instructor, and one of his students was Isaac Plath.
It’s unclear when Ken first met Isaac or the rest of the Plaths, but Ken posted a photo eating a restaurant in Bartow Florida with Ethan, Olivia, Moriah, and Isaac on Facebook in April of 2022.
Kenneth is a divorced father of three girls. He lives in Crawfordville, Florida, which is in the county where Kim Plath got her DUI in June of 2022.
When police questioned Kim at the scene of her DUI accident, she said “she was driving from Cairo, GA, by herself, and was headed to a friend’s house south of Tallahassee. Ms. Plath stated she did not know where she was or what road she was on when the crash occurred.” Kim’s crash happened in Saint Marks, Florida, which is about 6 miles east of Ken’s property.
I think it may be safe to assume Kim and Ken have been an item since at least June of 2022?
According to property records, Ken still owns his 3,485 square foot, 4 bedroom home in Crawfordville.
The Plath family has not commented on Kim’s new boyfriend, and recently gathered without her over the Easter holiday.
