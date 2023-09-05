Welcome To Plathville mom Kim Plath is a free woman once again! In addition to being single after her split from husband, Barry Plath, Kim is also free from probation stemming from her DUI conviction after rolling her SUV into a ditch in Florida last year.
Kim was sentenced to 9 months of probation as part of her DUI conviction in late February. That would have resulted in Kim remaining on probation until the end of November of this year.
On August 28, Kim submitted a motion to modify her probation by terminating it early. In the filing, Kim presented the following reasons for the early termination:
I am requesting early termination from probation. I completed my required 50 Community Service Hours on July 19, 2023. I completed DUI School July 10, 2023. My substance abuse evaluation was complete on April 27, 2023. I have complied with no drugs and no alcohol. Interlock system to be installed on 8/29/23. I am current on my cost of supervision fees. Thank you for your consideration.
The judge granted Kim’s motion by signing off earlier today. The ruling is perfectly timed as Kim will be able to celebrate being off of probation and the Welcome To Plathville Season 5 Premiere on the same day.
Kim Plath DUI arrest recap
Kim Plath crashed her Chevy Suburban into a ditch in Saint Marks, Florida on June 10, 2022. The SUV was upside-down and the ditch was filled with water at the time.
A police officer on the scene stated that Kim “appeared to be intoxicated and had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath and person.”
After Kim was taken to a local hospital, she was given a series of tests that indicated intoxication. She told a police officer that she had “two 12-ounce margaritas” before attempting to drive to a friend’s house from her home in Cairo, Georgia. (It is assumed that the “friend’s house” was the Crawfordville, Florida home of her new boyfriend, Ken Palmer.)
According to the officer at the hospital, Kim “stated she did not know where she was or what road she was on when the crash occurred.”
Kim consented to a blood test. The results came back in September and indicated that Kim had a blood alcohol content between .161 and .162, which is more than double the Florida legal limit of .08.
Charges were filed against Kim and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Kim turned herself in on October 20, 2022. That’s when the story broke about her DUI. (Starcasm was the first to link the October arrest to Kim’s car accident in June.)
Kim was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol on February 28, which was roughly eight months after her accident.
Click here for a full recaps of Kim’s DUI case with detailed accounts from the officers.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com