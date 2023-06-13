PLATHVILLE Lydia Plath confirms Olivia Plath was lying about family’s religion

Welcome to Plathville stars Lydia and Olivia Plath have been exchanging words via Instagram due to their strict religious upbringing. The usually quiet Lydia isn’t holding back her truth.
Welcome to Plathville
Welcome to Plathville is a TLC reality series similar to 19 Kids and Counting, Bringing Up Bates, and other shows that follow fundamentalist “fundie” families as they navigate their place in the secular world.
Plathville has ran for 4 season and it is expected to have a 5th, though no premiere date has been announced.
Originally airing in 2019, the reality docuseries features the now divorced Barry and Kim Plath and their children Ethan (Olivia), Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Mercy, Amber and Cassia.
There is 1 more Plath, Hosanna, who chooses not to be a part of the series. It is speculated that she is the most religious of the bunch.
Lydia Plath vs. Olivia Plath
Olivia Plath, wife to eldest son Ethan Plath, is a bit of a wild card. Denouncing her Christian religion all together, she has been vocal on social media about the harm Christianity has brought to her life.
Olivia Plath going off against Christians, calling them “condescending” and “judgmental” #welcometoplathville pic.twitter.com/AdrQHftQcs
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) June 8, 2023
Since the airing of the Amazon Prime documentary Shiny, Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, Olivia has ramped up her commentary, riding the coat-tails of the series by identifying with the victims of the Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP) – the conservative ‘cult like’ group featured in the documentary.
Lydia Plath, arguably one of the most religious Plaths still practicing, is calling out Olivia once again for slandering her family and Christianity. Lydia is currently on a mission trip spreading the gospel across the United States.
The truth about the Plath’s religion
Olivia Plath has claimed that both her family (the Meggs) and the Plath’s have ties to the IBLP, a controversial program that provides homeschool and child rearing techniques from fellow fundamental Christians.
Lydia Plath slammed Olivia in a recent Instagram AMA, confirming that she wasn’t even aware of the details of the cult until recently. She didn’t hold back when she said Olivia is not telling the truth.
Lydia continues to stand up for Christianity while Olivia is on a tear slandering the religion. Personally, we hope this feud plays out in season 5 of Welcome to Plathville.
