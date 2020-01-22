My 600 Lb Life Bethany update: ‘I am truly sorry if the episode made you angry’

We’ve got an intriguing My 600 Lb Life Bethany update for you, in the aftermath of Season 8 cast member Bethany Stout’s reality TV debut. After her first episode was widely excoriated by viewers, Bethany shared a lengthy post in which she offered an apology to anyone she’d offended, and suggested that the show’s producers played a significant role in her generally negative portrayal.
Bethany’s episode was the first of My 600 Lb Life Season 8 to suffer serious fan backlash. Before her, brothers John and Lonnie Hambrick kicked the season off with a feel-good success story, one that Lindsey Witte echoed with her own debut a week later. (Also, spoiler alert: JT Clark is set to restart the show’s success streak when his episode debuts tonight.)
But Bethany ultimately became the second My 600 Lb Life cast member to voluntarily quit Dr. Nowzaradan’s weight loss program, after Season 7’s Jeanne Covey. The 40-year-old Oklahoma native, who has an MS in counseling psychology and used to be an addiction counselor, began her episode in a very dark spot. In a scene all to familiar to longtime viewers, Bethany was dependent upon her children to take care of her — and the despondency showed.
“I would say I’m the mother of the family,” Bethany said, “but I feel like I’m not a contributing member of the family.”
She began her weight loss journey at a peak of 608 pounds. By her eighth month working with Dr. Now, Bethany was down to 496 pounds; however, two months later, and despite weight loss surgery, she gained back six pounds, putting her over the 500 pound mark.
In the end, Bethany chose to stop working with Dr. Now because she didn’t believe she could overcome her food cravings. A tear-stricken Bethany revealed her intentions to Dr. Now via Skype call, after having skipped her follow-up appointment in Houston. As Bethany explained to Dr. Now, “There’s always food around, and it’s difficult to resist. I just thought the surgery would help take away the cravings.”
Dr. Now told Bethany he thought she should continue therapy, in order to “deal with the underlying mental issues” of her obesity. The two said goodbye, and Bethany, her tears continuing, ended the call.
But that was not the end of Bethany’s weight loss story. Shortly after her episode aired, we got the first proper My 600 Lb Life Bethany update with the aforementioned social media update. Bethany gave fans and followers a lengthy, at times detailed breakdown of her time on the show and her plan for going forward via a post at Bariatic Mama, her new weight loss entrepreneurial endeavor and support group. You can see Bethany’s post in its entirety there; we’ve excerpted it below in order to focus on the My 600 Lb Life-specific sections.
Without further ado, here’s the most recent My 600 Lb Life Bethany update, including her apology to viewers, and a description of the support group Bethany says she has around her back in Oklahoma:
So…….yep that is me on TLC’s my 600-pound life. I obviously signed a contract with them and I am limited on what I can say about my experience on the show.
My episode makes me sad that the focus was on negative but that wasn’t my choice. Obviously…..
That being said……This page is for support and positivity. I’ll remove negative and hateful comments. I will remove anyone who isn’t here for the right reason.
If you have ever struggled with weight loss then you know it isn’t linear there are ups and downs. I have had very shameful events in my life and things I wish I could change but I can’t turn back time. All I can do is make the future better which is what I am doing.
The show ended on a bad note but know that I am working daily to meet my goals…I’ll post updates when I can to let you know my progress, I’m still under contract so limited on what I can share. But the most important thing I will share is positive support….
I am truly sorry if my episode made you angry. I had no control over what they choose to show. I had a positive experience with Dr. Now and up until this moment enjoyed the process. I lost weight and I feel good about where I am now.
I have surrounded myself with positive support. Therapy, doctors in Oklahoma, a trainer, and nutritionist. Plus my wonderful and amazing family.
Please do not worry about my daughters. They are well taken care of and always have been. What you see on the show is a snippet that is orchestrated for TV. Bella is in college and not even living at home now. Zowie is doing amazing and loves school. We have become healthier as a family and we are doing this together.
Weight loss is hard enough on its own. Let’s support each other not tear each other down. Just like with all addictions we all have setbacks but moving forward is the important part.
In addition, Bethany recently shared a photo of herself post-episode and post-taking up crocheting as a hobby:
You can keep up with Bethany at Bariatric Mama as well as at her other blog, Parenting In Progress. Her My 600 Lb Life debut is now available for streaming.
